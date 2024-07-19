Home > Television > Reality TV Love and Laughter: What to Know About Chanel West Coast's Boyfriend, Dom Fenison Chanel and her boyfriend are a power couple who work — and play — together. By Elizabeth Randolph Jul. 19 2024, Published 11:49 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Rapper and reality TV star Chanel West Coast is best known for being the girl with the signature, infectious laugh on Ridiculousness. But after 30 seasons on Rob Dyrdek's clip comedy show, Chanel has moved on and is ready to show fans The West Coast Hustle. The West Coast Hustle follows the MTV vet as she balances "glam and fam." In 2022, Chanel's life changed when she and her boyfriend, Dom Fenison, welcomed their baby girl, Bowie Breeze Fenison.

On her new reality show, The Laugh Podcast host juggles her life at home with growing her music career and her journey of being taken more seriously as an artist. Thankfully, she has a partner who is not only incredibly supportive but is also chasing his own dreams. So, what's the 4-1-1 on Chanel's boyfriend? Here's what we've gathered!

Chanel West Coast's boyfriend, Dom Fenison, is a model and a real estate agent.

Chanel and Dom met years before they started dating. They had known each other for about five years, but grew closer in early 2022 when he starred in her video for her song, "Vinyl." By June 2022, they were exclusively dating and Chanel announced that she and Dom were expecting their baby girl.

While Dom's job as a video model reconnected him with his baby mama, he's a true professional. According to People, he's signed to DT Model Management and has modeled for various fashion houses, including Georgio Armani and Givenchy, and participated in various campaigns.

Dom also has a degree accounting and business management from Western Governors University and previously worked as a business manager and executive assistant at Stabler & Associates Inc, per his LinkedIn.

More recently, the model parlayed his looks and business savvy into real estate as a realtor for Rodeo Realty in Beverly Hills, Calif. When he's not trying to snag his next sale, he's offering his voice to the masses as Chanel's co-host on The Laugh Podcast.

Will Chanel West Coast and Dom Fenison get engaged?

Although Chanel and Dom have hectic careers, the couple doesn't let their goals affect the family they're building. Dom also stars in The West Coast Hustle, in addition to their co-hosting duties with their podcast. After two years together and a baby, fans have wondered if the power couple will make their union legal.

In July 2024, Chanel discussed them potentially getting married to Us Weekly and said she and Dom would get married when the time was right. "I’m not the type of person to bring that stuff up,” the "New Bae" rapper said of marriage. "I’ve never wanted to be that annoying girl, especially from all the reality TV I do watch and seeing other girls ask, ‘When are we getting married?’ I don’t want to be that girl.”