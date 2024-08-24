Home > Entertainment > Disney Characters That Are Technically Disney Princesses Now That Disney Owns (Almost) Everything Does Peggy Bundy count? By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 24 2024, 2:00 p.m. ET Source: Disney

Characters Who Are Technically Disney Princesses Now

Source: Disney Lisa Simpson, Princess Leia, and Meg Griffin.

Redditor @Mikeavilli posed a simple question: since Disney owns Pixar, FX, National Geographic, ESPN, 20th Century Studios, and a slew of other properties, how does this open up the Disneyverse to a whole new world of princesses? The question that's posed reads thusly: "What is the weirdest character that, as a result of Disney purchasing everything, is now a Disney Princess?" And users on the app pointed out a few surprising examples.

Article continues below advertisement

Sweet Dee Reynolds

Source: FX

The butt of the gang's jokes in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is now a Disney princess, since the Mouse purchased FX, the original home of the long running American comedy series. Which you can stream on a variety of applications, including Disney+.

Corporal Maxwell Q. Klinger

Source: CBS

Another Redditor seems to have made a reference to the fact that Klinger's character is almost always showing up in the series wearing a dress. To the unfamiliar, M.A.S.H. is about a surgical medical unit stationed during the Korean War who use humor to distract themselves from the battlefield horrors they're constantly encountering. The CBS dramedy is available to watch on Hulu.

Article continues below advertisement

Frank-N-Furter

Source: 20th Century Fox

Tim Curry's gender-bending performance as Frank-N-Furter is often hailed as the highlight of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The film amassed an incredible $170 million box office from a $1.4 million budget. And because Fox first produced it, it's owned by Disney. Which makes Frank-N-Furter, technically, a Princess.

Article continues below advertisement

Princess Leia

Source: Lucasfilm

Disney's purchase of Lucasfilm is a move that has led to some controversial online debate and despised shows. However, it's also put Star Wars characters under the Disney umbrella. Which means that Princess Leia, and some girl version of Jabba the Hutt out there, are technically Disney Princesses.

Article continues below advertisement

Xenomorph Queen

Source: 20th Century Fox

The horrifying, double-mouthed, space dwelling, acid blood spilling brutal killing machines are all headed by the baddest one of them all: The Xenomorph Queen. The 20th Century Fox production is officially Disney property as of the sale, you know there's some fan art out there for her singing to woodland creatures somewhere.

Article continues below advertisement

Lisa Simpson

Source: Fox

Article continues below advertisement

Roger

Source: Fox

The American Dad alien was one Redditor's recommendation that was met with praise. As one user pointed out, due to Roger's proclivity towards dressing up, he probably already has all the main princess outfits in his wardbrobe.

Article continues below advertisement

Meg

Source: Fox

Another Seth McFarlane character who became under Disney's ownership as part of the Fox deal. The oft-bullied and denigrated Meg, as one Reddit user pointed out, "deserves" to be a princess due to all of the abuse she's been subjected to over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

The Golden Girls

This one is a bit trickier as The Golden Girls aren't owned by Disney. However, the characters do air on Disney+, which is enough for one Redditor to argue that the quippy geriatric Miami quartet all qualify as Princesses. Imagine then animated in big-eyed Disney-style complaining about their hot flashes?

Article continues below advertisement

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Source: 20th Century Fox

The 1992 film was distributed by 20th Century Fox, which means she's part of Disney now. It's hard to imagine there isn't some animated series for Disney+ using the Buffy IP as a basis to lure some viewers in.

Article continues below advertisement

Dana Scully

Source: Fox

The X-Files became a cultural phenomenon chronicling the exploits of Fox Mulder and Dana Scully. The paranormal detective-themed drama churned out a whopping episodes and was a longtime ratings monster for the network. Which means that while Scully investigates sightings of the Jersey Devil, she's doing it as a princess.

Article continues below advertisement

Amy Wong

Source: Fox

This Redditor gave a strong argument as to why Amy from Futurama is a good candidate. As heiress "to the Western Hemisphere of Mars," that makes Amy pretty darn royal. Which makes her probably the strongest candidate on this list to be defined as a Disney princess.

Article continues below advertisement

Peggy Bundy

Source: Fox