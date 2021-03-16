Everything to Know About the 'Charge Up' Event in 'Pokémon GO'By Sara Belcher
Mar. 16 2021, Published 5:55 p.m. ET
The Search for Legends event is still on in Pokémon GO, but players now have a new opportunity to collect more Electric-type Pokémon at the same time. The Charge Up event has started in the mobile game, running for one week from March 16 to March 22. With this comes more opportunities for players to expand their own Pokémon collection and complete new challenges for more rewards.
Here's what you need to know about the Charge Up event.
What is the Charge Up event in 'Pokémon Go'?
During the Charge Up event, players have a higher chance of finding Electric-type Pokémon in the wild. Pokémon like Mareep, Pikachu, and Joltik will have an increased chance of appearing, and new Electric Pokémon Tynamo, Eelektrik, and Eelektross will also be making their debut during this event. Players can also hatch Shinx and Electrike in 5km eggs.
At the same time, Thunderus will be making appearances in Level 5 raids, and players will be able to capture the Pokémon's Therian form at the same time.
As another special edition for this event, Mega Manectric will also be debuting its Mega Evolution, offering another opportunity for players to capture a powerful Electric-type Pokémon.
Like all Pokémon GO events, there are field research and timed research tasks for players to complete for rewards — which they should take full advantage of, especially if they're trying to complete the tasks in the Search for Legends event.
How to complete Charge Up event field research tasks.
Completing the field research tasks for the Charge Up event are very straightforward, and completing them can be easily completed throughout the week. Here are the tasks players have to complete and what rewards are offered for completing the tasks:
- Power up Pokémon five times — five Great Balls
- Power up Pokémon seven times — 10 Mega Energy for Abomasnow, Beedrill, Blastoise, Charizard, Gengar, Gyarados, Houndoom, Pidgeot, or Venusaur
- Power up Pokémon 10 times — 10 Mega Energy for Ampharos or Manectric
- Catch five Electric-type Pokémon — encounter with Pikachu, Voltorb, or Joltik
- Catch 25 Electric-type Pokémon — encounter with Tynamo
As the Search for Legends challenges require players to interact with many Electric-type Pokémon, it would be in most players' best interest to try to get those tasks completed at the same time as the Charge Up event.
🇺🇸#Tynamo, #MegaManectric, and Therian Forme #Thundurus come roaring in for the first-ever Electric-type-themed event: Charge Up!⚡️#PokemonGO #PokemonGOAPP #G2G pic.twitter.com/FlnjoFj8b5— LEGENDS (@LEGENDSLima) March 9, 2021
How to complete Charge Up event timed research tasks.
The timed research tasks are a bit more difficult to complete, as players have to complete them in order to receive all of the rewards. Again, these tasks are focused on catching and evolving Electric-type Pokémon. Here are the timed research tasks with their rewards.
Charge Up (1/4)
- Catch 5 Electric-type Pokémon – Pikachu encounter
- Evolve one Pokémon – Voltorb encounter
- Power up Pokémon five times – 10 Poké Balls
Completing step one rewards the player with a Tynamo encounter, one Unova Stone, and 10 Ampharos Mega Energy.
Charge Up (2/4)
- Make three Nice Throws in a row – Magnemite encounter
- Make three Curveball Throws – Magnemite encounter
- Make three Great Throws – Magnemite encounter
Completing step two rewards the player with a Magneton encounter, one Sinnoh Stone, and 10 Manectric Mega Energy.
#EVENT Charge up Pokemon Go pic.twitter.com/vXpt1EmkoV— 100IV PG coords (@Urturelyprathik) March 10, 2021
Charge Up (3/4)
- Use seven Berries to help catch Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls
- Evolve five Electric-type pokémon – Electabuzz encounter
- Power up Pokémon 10 times – 3 Razz Berry
Completing step three rewards the player with a Porygon encounter, one Upgrade, and 15 Ampharos Mega Energy.
Charge Up (4/4)
- Transfer 15 Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls
- Evolve five Electric-type pokémon – Jolteon encounter
- Power up Pokémon 15 times – Manectric encounter
Completing step four rewards the player with a Tynamo encounter, one Unova Stone, and 15 Manectric Mega Energy.