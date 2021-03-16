Everything to Know About the 'Charge Up' Event in 'Pokémon GO'

The Search for Legends event is still on in Pokémon GO, but players now have a new opportunity to collect more Electric-type Pokémon at the same time. The Charge Up event has started in the mobile game, running for one week from March 16 to March 22. With this comes more opportunities for players to expand their own Pokémon collection and complete new challenges for more rewards.

Here's what you need to know about the Charge Up event.