How to Capture Thunderus During the Search for Legends Event in 'Pokémon GO'

The Search for Legends event in Pokémon GO has just begun, bringing some of the game's Legendary Pokémon back, including the Forces of Nature. From Pokémon Black and White, Thunderus, Tornadus, and Landorus will be making their return from the Unova region.

These Legendary Pokémon were popularized in the Gen V titles for the Nintendo Switch, and now trainers will be able to attempt to capture them in raids during this event.