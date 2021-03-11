How to Capture Thunderus During the Search for Legends Event in 'Pokémon GO'By Sara Belcher
Mar. 11 2021, Published 4:19 p.m. ET
The Search for Legends event in Pokémon GO has just begun, bringing some of the game's Legendary Pokémon back, including the Forces of Nature. From Pokémon Black and White, Thunderus, Tornadus, and Landorus will be making their return from the Unova region.
These Legendary Pokémon were popularized in the Gen V titles for the Nintendo Switch, and now trainers will be able to attempt to capture them in raids during this event.
The Forces of Nature Pokémon are just some of the Legendary Pokémon trainers will be able to capture during this event. Diglett, Geodude, Magnemite, Nosepass, Aron, Baltoy, Roggenrola, and Drilbur will also appear more frequently throughout the duration of this event.
Here's everything you need to know about catching Thunderus, the second Forces of Nature Legendary Pokémon available during the Search for Legends event.
When will Thunderus be in raids in 'Pokémon GO'?
Thunderus is the first Legendary Pokémon to make an appearance in raids during the Search for Legends event, and players will have the opportunity to catch both forms of this pokémon.
The normal Thunderus will appear in raids starting March 11 at 8 a.m. until March 16 at 10 a.m. (local time). For those looking to catch the pokémon's Therian Forme, you'll want to compete in Level 5 raids between March 16 at 8 a.m. to March 30 at 10 a.m.
For those unfamiliar with the pokémon, there are two different forms of Thunderus: the Incarnate and Therian forms.
Players will have the opportunity to catch both forms of this pokémon throughout the first month of this event. For those unfamiliar with the differences, each form gives the pokémon varied statistics. For example, the Therian form of Thunderus has a 20-point increase in its special attack compared to the Incarnate form, though it loses 10 points from both its speed and attack.
If you haven't yet caught Tornadus, you'll have until March 16 to capture the pokémon during the Level 5 raids. After that, all Level 5 raids will feature Thunderus instead, and you'll have to wait for another special event to capture Tornadus again.
How to catch Thunderus.
If you are a skilled enough trainer to compete in the Level 5 raids, you'll be able to try your hand at catching a Thunderus for your own team of pokémon. Since Thunderus is an Electric and Flying-type pokémon, it's most susceptible to Ice and Rock-type pokémon.
That being said, many Ice-type Pokémon are often also Water-types, making them easy targets for Thunderus' Electric attacks. You'll want to avoid Ice-types that are also Water pokémon.
The most effective pokémon to take into battle against Thunderus, whether that be its Incarnate or Therian form, are Darmanitan (Galarian Zen or Galarian Standard), Rampardos, Rhyperior, Kyurem, or Terrakion.
Again, other Ice and Rock-type pokémon are good options here, so if you don't have any of these specific pokémon, it's best to stack your team with pokémon with those types of moves.