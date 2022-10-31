'RHOP's Charisse Jackson-Jordan Is Not the Grand Dame of Potomac, but She Is Very Wealthy
Fans of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac are likely aware that Potomac, Md. is one of the state’s and nation’s most affluent neighborhoods. Not only is Potomac right next to the U.S. capital city, but it’s also known for its historical influence due to the Potomac River being home to the late George Washington’s residence at Mount Vernon.
That said, living in Potomac means that you have to be wealthy. And when it comes to RHOP’s Charisse Jackson-Jordan, the OG fits the bill. After all, her lavish mansion was all fans could talk about on social media.
Although Charisse made her departure from the franchise after Season 3, the newly divorced reality star is back on the swing of the drama and fabulosity that is RHOP. So, what is Charisse Jackson-Jordan’s net worth? Here’s the 4-1-1.
Charisse Jackson-Jordan’s net worth will continue to grow.
As of writing, Celebrity Net Worth reports that Charisse is currently working with a net worth of $8 million. This number reflects Charisse’s work as a cast member of RHOP, along with her work with charitable organizations and hostings.
Charisse and Eddie Jordan’s divorce also plays a role in her net worth. After all, Eddie is a former NBA player, and is now a college basketball coach at Rutgers University, so he has done extremely well for himself. Additionally, there’s no news of a prenup being in place, so Charisse likely cashed out on the marriage.
Charisse Jackson-Jordan
Reality star and philanthropist
Net worth: $8 million
Charisse Jackson-Jordan is an original cast member of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Potomac.
Birthdate: July 16, 1965
Birthplace: Somerset, Franklin Township, N.J.
Birth name: Charisse Jackson
Marriages: Eddie Jordan (1997-2017)
Children: One son born in 1998, and a daughter born in 2000
Education: Morgan State University
Why did Charisse Jackson-Jordan leave 'RHOP' after Season 3 and return for Season 7?
In the world of RHOP, fans are split on Charisse’s return. While some folks are happy to see the OG back on the small screen, others believe that Charisse is simply boring and negative. So, when Charisse did decide to leave the franchise, some fans were elated.
However, Charisse is now back in a “friend of” role and it appears that the reason for her return is due to changes in her personal life. Charisse initially decided to step away from RHOP due to her divorce, as Charisse didn't want the drama to spill out on camera and she simply needed time to get herself together.
After taking several months to find herself again and become comfortable in her new normal, Charisse took to Instagram in April 2019 to share that she’s now a single woman, which many took to mean that her divorce had been finalized. Charisse and Eddie were married for 20 years.
Interestingly, in May 2017, Charisse shared Eddie’s belief that RHOP would likely destroy their marriage on Bravo’s The Daily Dish.
“When I told [Eddie], I said, ‘They want me to do this reality show’ — at the time we didn’t know it was Housewives, we were thinking maybe it could be Housewives — and so he said, ‘Well, if you do it, we’ll probably get a divorce,'” Charisse said.
Although Eddie had reservations, Charisse decided to stick to her guns and seize the opportunity.
Now that Eddie is no longer in the picture, Charisse seemingly felt comfortable making her return to RHOP. Will Charisse be promoted back to full-time status? Only time will tell.
Catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.