'RHOP's Charisse Jackson-Jordan Is Not the Grand Dame of Potomac, but She Is Very Wealthy

That said, living in Potomac means that you have to be wealthy. And when it comes to RHOP’s Charisse Jackson-Jordan, the OG fits the bill. After all, her lavish mansion was all fans could talk about on social media.

Although Charisse made her departure from the franchise after Season 3, the newly divorced reality star is back on the swing of the drama and fabulosity that is RHOP. So, what is Charisse Jackson-Jordan’s net worth? Here’s the 4-1-1.