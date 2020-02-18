Local Walmart Uses Employee Charlene in Hilarious Product Promotion Photos

Local Walmart Uses Employee Charlene in Hilarious Product Promotion PhotosBy Robin Zlotnick
Walmart Facebook pages are hubs of comedy on the internet. There, I said it. If you're sleeping on local Walmart Facebook pages, it's time to stop. The Walmart De Pere Facebook page is a work of art. But right now, we're here to focus on the Walmart North East page, run by the staff of the Walmart store in North East, Maryland, where one employee is taking product photos to new heights.
Her name is Charlene, and she is the best. many of the store's employees take photos with products in the store to highlight them on Facebook. But no one takes a product photo like Charlene. Hers are hysterical. One of a kind. And the fact that she's the only one doing silly things while everyone else just stands and smiles makes a scroll through the Photos section ten times better.
Charlene is often posing in these photos with a look on her face that says, "I cannot believe I am doing this. Who thought it was a good idea to get in a cart and cover me with cabbages? This is not funny." But you also know what she knows it's funny, and that's what's so funny about it. Does that make sense?
Charlene's a total ham! But she is also very keenly aware of how funny she is, which is too funny. The blank, not-smile on her face gets me every single time.
Charlene is proof that if you need to relax, take a load off, have some peaceful alone time, all you have to do is go to Walmart, grab a face mask, a robe, and a fuzzy pillow, and post up in a massage chair. Sparkling grape juice and a giant chocolate sampler doesn't hurt, either.
It's not an easy task to get people excited about car tires, but Charlene knows how to make it happen. Like, I want to buy new tires for my car, and I just got new ones about a month ago. That's the effect Charlene has on people.
I really don't know what to say about this picture other than that I have to assume it resulted in more people buying baby products from the Walmart in North East, Maryland. Charlene is such a hilarious presence that she's gone completely viral at this point.
Many of the pictures on the Walmart North East Facebook page have upwards of 1,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Charlene has now been featured on Good Morning America.
And there's a petition set up to get Charlene on Ellen. Out of 10,000 signatures, Charlene's got 9,711 so far!
People everywhere can't get enough of Charlene. But if you're lucky enough to live in the area and shop at that Walmart, even better. "This is my Walmart and I see Charlene on the regular, and I love seeing this response to her pics!!" one person wrote on Facebook.
I mean, come on. Have you seen anyone cooler? Her popularity has reached far and wide. One commenter wrote, "I live in Texas and will probably never get to meet Charlene but she is the reason I'm now following a random Walmart page that's originated thousands of miles from me."
I know Charlene tries hard not to smile, but it seems like she's having an extra hard time keeping a straight face while surrounded by all these Valentine's stuffed animals. This might be my favorite picture of the whole bunch.
I think it's pretty safe to say that Charlene is a star and deserves to at least make an appearance on Ellen. At the very least. For more Charlene highlights, head to the Walmart North East Facebook page, and if you're in or around North East, Maryland, does anyone want to go to the store for me and get Charlene's autograph?
More from Distractify:
Whoever's in Charge of This Walmart's Facebook Page Deserves a Raise
Walmart Just Pulled a Wendy's Twitter Move After a Customer 'Admitted' to Stealing
Walmart Announced They're Replacing Greeters and Many People Aren't Happy
More From Distractify
Trending
Mom Celebrates Her Natural Body and Shares Her Journey on Massively Popular Instagram Account
Trending
Woman's App-Powered Rental Car Fails in Woods and Company Tells Her to Sleep in the Car
Trending
San Francisco Giants Not Inviting Aubrey Huff to 10 Year World Series Anniversary Party for Comments He Made
Trending
15 Things Straight Men Were Told Not to Do Because It's "Gay"