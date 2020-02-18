Local Walmart Uses Employee Charlene in Hilarious Product Promotion Photos

Walmart Facebook pages are hubs of comedy on the internet. There, I said it. If you're sleeping on local Walmart Facebook pages, it's time to stop. The Walmart De Pere Facebook page is a work of art. But right now, we're here to focus on the Walmart North East page, run by the staff of the Walmart store in North East, Maryland, where one employee is taking product photos to new heights.

Her name is Charlene, and she is the best. many of the store's employees take photos with products in the store to highlight them on Facebook. But no one takes a product photo like Charlene. Hers are hysterical. One of a kind. And the fact that she's the only one doing silly things while everyone else just stands and smiles makes a scroll through the Photos section ten times better.