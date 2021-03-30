Serial Killer Charles Cullen Is Getting a Netflix Movie Made About Him

Now, Charles is still in prison in New Jersey, but a movie is being made about him. Called The Good Nurse, the movie will be made for Netflix. It's about Charles and how the police tracked him down over the years and ultimately arrested him. It's set to be adapted from the 2013 book by Charles Graeber named The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder.

According to What's on Netflix, the streaming platform paid around $25 million for the rights to The Good Nurse . This is considered one of the biggest transactions of several Netflix recently did at the Berlin European Film Market. The film already has some big names attached to it, including Eddie Redmayne , who will be playing Charles. Eddie is known for his work in films like Fantastic Beasts, Les Misérables, and The Theory of Everything.

Other stars of the movie include Jessica Chastain, who's been in Zero Dark Thirty, Molly’s Game, and Interstellar, and Nnamdi Asomugha, a former NFL defensive back known for When the Streetlights Go On, Crown Heights, and Sylvie’s Love. Nnamdi's role is still unknown, but Jessica will be playing a fellow nurse who helps stop Charles and put him behind bars.

The Good Nurse is expected on Netflix sometime in 2022.