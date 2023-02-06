Distractify
Charles Kimbrough
'Murphy Brown' Actor Charles Kimbrough Has Died at 86

Feb. 6 2023, Published 12:17 p.m. ET

Tony- and Emmy-nominated actor Charles Kimbrough, best known for his portrayal of newsman Jim Dial on the CBS hit Murphy Brown, died on Jan. 11, 2023, at the age of 86.

The actor, whose death was first reported by The New York Times, was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Emmys for portraying Jim Dial in 1990, and he later reprised his role in the 2018 Murphy Brown reboot for three episodes.

Here's what we know about Charles Kimbrough's cause of death.

What was Charles Kimbroug's cause of death?

In a statement made on Feb. 5, 2023, Charles's agent, Donna Massetti of SMS Talent, told the Associated Press, "[We] mourn the loss of Charles Kimbrough, a client and friend for over 30 years. Whether on stage or in front of the camera he was a joy to behold."

The agency also said that Charles died of natural causes in the hospital.

Charles was nominated for a Tony Award in 1971 for his portrayal of Harry in the Original Broadway Cast of Stephen Sondheim's musical Company, per The Hollywood Reporter. A frequent collaborator of Sondheim's, he also appeared as two characters in the Pulitzer Prize–winning musical Sunday in the Park with George in 1984.

Additional theatrical exploits of Charles include portraying the gargoyle Victor in Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame animated film and Broadway productions of Candide, Same Time, Next Year, Accent on Youth, Hay Fever, and The Merchant of Venice. His most recent return to the stage was in 2012 when he starred opposite Jim Parsons in a 2012 revival of Harvey.

The Associated Press reports that, per SMS Talent, Charles is survived by "a sister, Linda Kimbrough, a son, John Kimbrough, a stepdaughter, Holly Howland, and a granddaughter, Cody."

