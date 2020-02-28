We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
charles-leitrants-altered-carbon-1582914201994.jpg
Source: Hollyburn Funeral Home

'Altered Carbon' Pays Tribute to Late Crew Member Charles Leitrants

By

The second season of Netflix’s Altered Carbon debuted on Feb. 27, and for those who already binged the first episode, you may have noticed a dedication during the end credits. It reads: "In memory of our friend & colleague, Charles Leitrants."

Who is Charles Leitrants from 'Altered Carbon'?

The 68-year-old was the construction coordinator on the series’ Vancouver set. He died unexpectedly less than a month after the show finished filming Season 2 in 2019. 

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Charles Leitrants on Sunday, July 14," an obituary for Leitrants states. "He passed away quickly while working in the garden with his adored wife Margaret." His cause of death has not been revealed publicly.