'Altered Carbon' Pays Tribute to Late Crew Member Charles Leitrants

The 68-year-old was the construction coordinator on the series’ Vancouver set. He died unexpectedly less than a month after the show finished filming Season 2 in 2019.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Charles Leitrants on Sunday, July 14," an obituary for Leitrants states. "He passed away quickly while working in the garden with his adored wife Margaret." His cause of death has not been revealed publicly.