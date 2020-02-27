We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
609db6c0-8b0c-4d3d-a79d-99855d80cabe-1582834865087.jpeg
Source: Getty Images

Who Is Torben Liebrecht From 'Altered Carbon'?

By

The new season of Altered Carbon has a number of surprises in store for the show’s fans. The second season just dropped on Netflix, and in addition to adding Anthony Mackie in the show’s lead role, the series has also introduced fans to German actor Torben Liebrecht. Torben plays Colonel Ivan Carrera in the season, and many fans are wondering exactly where the actor came from. 

What else has Torben been in?

Prior to showing up in Altered Carbon, Torben’s career was a mix of German and English roles. Most of his career has been in German productions, but he also had a role in the 2018 film Operation Finale, which starred Oscar Isaac. He also made a one-episode appearance on Homeland