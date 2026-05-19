Charles Spencer, the Late Princess Diana's Brother, Has Married Cat Jarman "Each stage of our relationship has been underpinned by laughter and we share a passion for life." By Distractify Staff Published May 19 2026, 1:34 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Everyone deserves love, and it appears that Charles Spencer, the ninth Earl Spencer, has found it! Royal lovers know Charles as the brother of the late and great Princess Diana of Wales. And while the Princess has been gone for decades, fans have been interested in keeping up with Charles’ well-being.

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Navigating the loss of a loved one is tough — despite issues that may have come to light — and the path to healing is far from linear. That said, learning that Charles has found a special someone in archaeologist and podcast co-host Cat Jarman, fans are excited to learn more about the couple and their relationship timeline.

Source: MEGA

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Charles Spencer and Cat Jarman’s pairing initially started out as a work relationship.

According to USA Today, Cat and Charles first met in 2021 at the Spencer family estate while filming a special on the Althorp House. From there, People shares that the two became colleagues after Charles was asked to review Cat’s 2021 book, “River Kings.” Once the first project was a success, the site shares that the pair continued to work together, with the pair co-hosting a podcast together, Rabbit Hole Detectives, from 2023 to 2025, and collaborating on archaeological projects.

However, while working together, People shares that the pair confirmed their relationship in October 2024. The news followed Charles ' announcement that he and his third wife, Countess Karen Spencer, were going their separate ways in June 2024. The pair called it quits after 13 years of marriage.

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Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer marries 4th wife Cat Jarman https://t.co/NlQjG4U7UE pic.twitter.com/1zTL6DCcmB — New York Post (@nypost) May 19, 2026

Cat Jarman filed a lawsuit against Countess Karen Spencer.

It seems as if there were a lot of hard feelings on Karen’s end with Cat. People shares that Cat filed a lawsuit against Karen, accusing her of revealing her MS diagnosis to Earl Spencer and the staff at Althorp House.

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On the flip side, Karen accused Cat of having a long-term affair with Charles, which is something both Cat and Charles have denied. As a result, the lawsuit was settled in late 2025.

Earl Charles Spencer is a Serial Marrier.😅 She is his fifth or sixth wife, I lost the count.😅 https://t.co/NW607Gh885 — Karola (@DeccaKarola) May 19, 2026

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"There was no admission of liability or wrongdoing, and Earl Spencer has been ordered to pay the legal costs, which are expected to be in excess of £2m [$2.6 million] together with £4,500 [$5,997] in damages to be paid to his girlfriend Cat Jarman," a spokesperson for Karen revealed to People. "Countess Spencer sincerely hopes this will mark the end of the matter."

Cat Jarman and Charles Spencer tied the knot in May 2026.

Love wins! Despite the hard times the couple has experienced, the pair was able to tie the knot and pledge their love to one another. People shares that Cat and Charles jumped the broom on May 15, 2026, in a private ceremony in Arizona.

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“We both feel so incredibly lucky to have progressed from being colleagues, to friendship, to deep love and connection,” they said to People. “Each stage of our relationship has been underpinned by laughter, and we share a passion for life.”