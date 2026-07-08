Charli D’Amelio Opens Up About Challenges of Being 22: “Mental Health Keeps Declining” She admitted that her mental health without an older support system. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published July 8 2026, 10:08 a.m. ET Source: @charlidamelio/X

Charli D’Amelio has opened up about her mental health with her online audience while reflecting on the challenges of being 22 years old.

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The content creator posted a YouTube video from a recent hike Saturday, answering questions from fans about her life. She admitted that her mental health without an older support system.

Charlie D’Amelio Opens Up About Mental Health

In the YouTube video, when D’Amelio was asked about the biggest challenge of being 22, she said, “My mental health keeps declining. The age keeps going up, but the number of therapy sessions keeps going up, too."

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my first time hiking | answering your questions! woo!https://t.co/FIVrxrQoBN — charli (@charlidamelio) July 4, 2026

She described adjusting to “fully being in charge for the first time” in her life, saying she’s had to make her own decisions about “the life that I want to live” without “the guidance or the mentors to tell me or help me or guide me.”

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D’Amelio, however, expressed excitement about posting regular YouTube videos after over a four-month hiatus.

Earlier this year, there were rumors of a rift between D’Amelio and her parents, Marc, 57, and Heidi, 54, after fans noticed they no longer followed each other on Instagram, where she has over 40 million followers. The rumors were fueled when the content creator stopped posting about her family’s popcorn brand, Be Happy Snacks, which was launched in 2023.

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In her latest video, she said, “I would love to able to really explain what was going on over those few months, but that means dedicated time because it was very sensitive. It’s something that I would love to be able to talk about and help other people through because I know it’s not just me that had a hard winter.”

In early June, People Magazine confirmed the Dancing with the Stars winner had cut ties with her family’s business.

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According to a May 29 report by gossip outlet DeuxMoi, the dispute stemmed from millions of dollars being transferred out of accounts set up during the period D’Amelio’s career was managed by her parents.

Marc pushed back in the comments of the post on May 30, saying, “No one called me for an interview. This is not true. We love Charli but she is being manipulated and I have the receipts. Over the last six years, we have remained silent and never addressed gossip but the time has come to set the record straight.”

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The next day, he also addressed the situation during a livestream, alleging D’Amelio was being manipulated by her business manager and that he now communicates with her primarily through her lawyer. He said, “We’re destroyed, man. We’re freaking devastated. We want Charli back. We love her.”