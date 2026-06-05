Charli D'Amelio Is Reportedly Estranged From Family Members Amid Rumors of Financial Drama "I’m depressed leave me alone." By Distractify Staff Published June 5 2026, 11:29 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Family feuds are not good for business! Unfortunately, being blessed with the opportunity to make a living with your family is not always a cake walk. Sometimes, jealousy can rear its ugly head, especially when one person is given a solo opportunity. And of course, with the risk of financial issues and power struggles often coming to light, it can be hard for families to remain united. And according to reports, Charli D’Amelio’s family is battling uncharted waters.

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Once Charli was able to utilize her TikTok platform into a full-blown creator-influencer career, it didn't take long for her family to follow suit. The exposure landed the family in the public eye, and with a Hulu docu-series, The D’Amelio Show, which highlighted how the family unit navigates their new normal. However, the cameras have turned off, and the family drama is at an all-time high. Here’s the full scoop.

Source: Instagram

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The D’Amelio family feud started from an Instagram unfollowing.

According to eagle-eyed fans, things in the D’Amelio family unit started to crumble around October 2025. Apparently, Charli and her parents unfollowed each other on Instagram. Interestingly enough, Dixie, Charli's sister, was not involved in the unfollowing debacle.

In May 2026, gossip blog DeuxMoi shared a report regarding family matriarch Marc being accused of allegedly removing funds from Charli’s accounts.

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“Insiders claim the transfers allegedly occurred over an extended period and involved funds that were intended for Charli’s savings,” the blog shared. “Sources further allege the dispute has caused a major rift within the family, with Charli’s sister Dixie D’Amelio reportedly siding with their parents.”

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However, Marc quickly defended himself in the comment section. “No one called me for an interview,” Marc commented. “This is not true. We love Charli, but she is being manipulated, and I have the receipts. Over the last six years, we have remained silent and never addressed gossip but the time has come to set the record straight.” As a result, the incident reportedly caused a rift with the family.

Source: Instagram

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Charli D’Amelio shared a cryptic post on TikTok as rumors of family turmoil fester.

In a May 31, 2026, TikTok post, Charli shared a photo of herself where she looks to be crying. "I'll be back dancing later. I'm depressed, leave me alone," Charli captioned the post.

Naturally, fans immediately showered Charli with support. In fact, many of them made it clear that they believe she should allow the legal system to play out.

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Source: TikTok

“Take them to court. You worked hard for your money,” one person commented. “I could tell from the beginning you were their cash cow, and I’m so sorry, sweet girl. You deserved better,” another person shared.