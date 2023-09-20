Home > Viral News > Influencers > Charli D'Amelio Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker Are Still Going Strong — Is She on ‘The Kardashians’? Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker appeared on ‘The Kardashians’ in Season 3. Is Kourtney Kardashian’s stepson’s girlfriend returning in Season 4? By Elizabeth Randolph Sep. 20 2023, Published 2:09 p.m. ET Source: Poosh/@pierreclips

The Kardashians have become famous through their successful reality TV shows on E! and now Hulu. Eventually, their success inspired others, like Charli D'Amelio and her family, who launched their reality show, The D'Amelio Show in 2020. Since The D’Amelio Show’s reign on Hulu, the family has often been compared to the Kardashian-Jenner brood fans have come to know and love.

After years of comparisons, those who follow the families received the crossover of their dreams when Charli went public with her boyfriend, Landon Barker. Landon happens to be Travis Barker’s son and Kourtney Kardashian’s stepson. Now that she’s spending more time in the Kardashians’ inner circle, fans wonder if Charli will appear in Season 4 of The Kardashians. Here’s the scoop on Charli’s potential Kardashians Kameo (see what I did there?)

Source: Hulu/Getty Images

Will Charli D’Amelio be on ‘The Kardashians’ Season 4? She had a cameo in Season 3.

Charli and her boyfriend, Landon, are no strangers to the limelight and have been exposed to it since they were young. So, it’s understandable that the pair first sparked dating rumors after Us Weekly spotted them leaving Landon’s concert together in June 2022. At the time, a source told the outlet they preferred to keep their relationship “very low-key” and away from the public eye as much as possible.

Charli and Landon changed their minds and decided “low-key” wasn’t their style. After posting adorable photos and nicknames like “Landlord” (you guess whose nickname one belongs to) on Instagram, Charli and Landon began soft-launching their romance via Landon’s stepmother’s show, The Kardashians.

Source: Getty Images

Charli appeared in an episode of The Kardashians in Season 3. The influencer filmed a scene at Kourtney’s Poolside with Poosh event in October 2022. During the episode, Charli snapped a few photos with Kourtney and Landon as Kourt said in a confessional, “Landon brought his girlfriend Charli,” per J-14.

Following Charli’s brief time on The Kardashians, neither she nor Landon have confirmed if the “if you ask me to” singer will be on Season 4 of The Kardashians when it premieres on Sept. 28, 2023. However, fans of the Kardashians know the family enjoys casually showing off their famous friends in scenes so that we may see a glimpse of Charli and Landon together.

Source: Getty Images

Is Charli D’Amelio friends with Kourtney Kardashian and the Kar-Jenners?

While Charli hasn’t announced any plans for a Kardashian/D’Amelio crossover, her bond with the Kardashians through Landon could solidify her stance in the famous family’s inner circle. Since Charli and Landon started dating, she has had nothing but kind words regarding her boyfriend’s blended family. During a guest appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show with her family, Charli confirmed it was “true” that Kourtney “approves” of her and Landon’s relationship.

“Landon’s family’s amazing,” she said in October 2022. “He’s a great person, and they’re all very nice to me.”

Kourtney Kardashian last night at the live taping of #DWTS to watch Charli D’amelio dance! Charli is dating Kourtney’s stepson Landon! pic.twitter.com/yUocbQQIHG — Kourtney Kardashian Updates (@KourtneyUpdater) October 4, 2022

In June 2023, Charli also said she and the Kardashians were so close that she would babysit Kourtney and Travis’s baby boy. After #Kravis, who married in April 2022, announced that Kourtney was pregnant with their first child together, Charli expressed how overjoyed she was for the “kindhearted” couple and teased she’s a “great babysitter.”