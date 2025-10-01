Charlie Hunnam's Longtime Girlfriend Has Been With Him for Much of His Acting Career Charlie Hunnam was married once in 1999. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 1 2025, 3:19 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When Charlie Hunnam pulled out of Fifty Shades of Grey in 2013, some fans assumed it was because his wife or girlfriend was uncomfortable with the role. While Charlie has never shared as much publicly, fans are still plenty curious about who his girlfriend is and what his dating history is like. Despite once starring in the FX series Sons of Anarchy, Charlie seems to prefer to live his private life as much outside of the spotlight as he can.

So, who is Charlie Hunnam's girlfriend and has he ever been married? Unfortunately for fans who have followed his career for years, Charlie is not on social media. However, thanks to his longtime girlfriend's Instagram, there have been sightings of Charlie on Instagram over the years. Read on for everything to know about Charlie's girlfriend.

Who is Charlie Hunnam's longtime girlfriend?

Charlie might keep his private life, well, private when he isn't working on a TV show or movie, but that seems to have worked for his career for years. It also seems to have worked for his relationship with girlfriend Morgana McNelis. Morgana is on Instagram, likely because of her own career. Morgana isn't in the entertainment business like Charlie, but she did have some high-profile clients at one point as a jewelry designer.

It doesn't look like her business, Maison de Morgana, is active anymore, but the Facebook page for Morgana's jewelry business is still up. It shows Morgana's past life updates for customers and supporters, including her apparent work in fundraising for people in other countries. In 2017, Morgana shared an Instagram post of Zac Efron sporting one of her necklaces. But these days, it looks like she tries to keep things as low-key as Charlie.

According to Elle, Charlie and Morgana have been together since around 2006, though they first stepped out together publicly in 2008, when Charlie was still in Sons of Anarchy. While they have lived a mostly quiet life whenever possible, People reported in 2016 that Charlie commented on a Facebook fan page to discourage fans from sending rude messages to Morgana.

Although the Facebook page is still up, there doesn't seem to be a post like that anymore. It's possible, though, that it was deleted after it was reportedly made and after Charlie made his point about fans not contacting Morgana personally. In 2025, Charlie appeared on the red carpet for the premiere of Monster: The Ed Gein Story and mentioned Morgana, proving that their relationship stood the test of time (and multiple successful television roles).

Charlie shared with Entertainment Tonight, per a clip shared on TikTok, that Morgana has always been "generous" with him and his methods with his different roles. "We've been together a long, long time, and she knows that it just doesn't really work trying to compete with work," Charlie told the outlet.

Charlie Hunnam was married before he began dating his girlfriend.