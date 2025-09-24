What to Know About House of Guinness Actress Niamh McCormack’s Love Life The Irish actress was linked to her co-star in 2022. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 24 2025, 2:08 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Whether you know Niamh McCormack from The Witcher, Dungeons & Dragons, or something else entirely, the actress and model has been around the block long enough that she may, at the very least, look familiar to you. It's why some fans can't help wondering if Niamh has a boyfriend or if she's dating anyone.

Really, they are just itching to know anything about her personal life outside of acting. Luckily, Niamh does share some details about her life away from the cameras on social media. For some fans and followers, though, it isn't nearly enough. Now, they want to know about her dating history and whether she is with anyone now or not.

Does Niamh McCormack have a boyfriend now?

Judging by Instagram, it looks like Niamh is single. Or, if she isn't, she is doing a dedicated job of keeping any potential romance quiet. Her posts are dedicated to her acting roles and her friends. She also shares updates about traveling to different places, but none of them appear to be with a beau at her side.

However, at one point, Niamh was rumored to be dating a former co-star. In 2022, DublinLive reported that Niamh was allegedly dating a co-star of hers at the time and that the actress was even considering a move to the United States because of the alleged relationship. However, Niamh has not confirmed that she was romantically linked to one of her co-stars around that time.

If the rumor was true, it would mean that Niamh might have dated someone from Willow, in which she appeared for one episode, according to her IMDb. But again, Niamh did not publicly share a relationship at that time. And now, it seems, she is still single. With a busy career that involves filming the eight-part Netflix series House of Guinness, though, that isn't too surprising.

Niamh McCormack said she has a familial tie to her 'House of Guinness' character.

Outside of the possibility of finding love on or off a movie or TV set, Niamh has shared some details about her family life. Her character in House of Guinness is a member of the Irish Republican Brotherhood. According to the BBC, the Irish Republican Brotherhood was an organization whose mission it was to create an Irish republic that was independent of British rule.

Source: Netflix

Although Niamh is not linked to her fictional character in the show, she did tell RTE that her great-grandfather was part of the organization. "My great-grandad was the First Lieutenant in the IRB, so it's in my DNA somewhere," she said. "It's like cosmic or something! I had no idea, and it just makes it so much more special for me."