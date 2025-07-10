'RHOBH' Fans Are Here for Erika Jayne’s “Normal” Boyfriend, Bodyguard John “Shrek” McPhee The "XXPEN$IVE" singer soft launched her relationship with Heidi Montag's bodyguard in July 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 10 2025, 5:27 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@theprettymess, @sobtactical

Much like her Instagram name, singer and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne's love life became a bit of a mess in 2020. She filed for divorce from her husband, Tom Girardi, after 21 years of marriage. The divorce proceedings were followed by both of them being sued the following month for allegedly embezzling funds that Tom won for the families of the victims of Lion Air Flight 610.

In June 2025, Erika was found not guilty of any criminal activity, while her estranged husband was sentenced to 87 months (approximately seven years) in federal prison. Although the Bravolebrity is still technically married to Tom as of this writing, she proved she's more than moved on from their marriage when she stepped out with a new man. Here's what to know about Erika's romance with her new beau, a man who goes by the name "Shrek."

Erika Jayne soft launched her boyfriend John "Shrek" McPhee in July 2025.

Erika's boyfriend's full name is John McPhee. However, he goes by the nickname Shrek and, like the green ogre, knows how to protect his damsel in distress. According to Page Six, Shrek is a retired US Army Special Operations Sergeant Major. During his military career, he served in Iraq and Afghanistan and is known as the “Sheriff of Baghdad.” After leaving the Army, he began working as a bodyguard and currently works for Heidi Montag, of The Hills fame.

Paparazzi spotted Erika and Shrek together walking hand-in-hand on July 9, 2025. During their outing, the "XXPEN$IVE" singer wore jeans, appeared to have no makeup on, a white T-shirt, and a pink baseball hat. Shrek also kept it casual in cargo shorts, Crocs, and a T-shirt that read “Slaughter Things.”

The photos of them enjoying one another's company circulated on social media sites such as The Real Housewives Zone. Underneath the Instagram account's reporting of the outing, multiple fans rooted for Erika and Shrek's courtship. "I see this for her," one fan said. "Good for her," another cheered. "A masculine, normal guy." "Someone normal," a third fan noticed. "Not outlandishly rich. Oh wow, what will the haters say now?"

At the time of their soft launch, Erika was dealing with her divorce case from Tom, possibly being thrown out amid another delay. According to Us Weekly, the hearing took place on June 26 in Los Angeles Superior Court, but no representative for Tom showed up to move forward with the case. Erika's boyfriend has also had his fair share of marital drama. He stated during his appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show in May 2025 that he had been divorced "several times," which he attributed to his military career.