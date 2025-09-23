Is Nigerian Singer Tiwa Savage Still Married? Inside Her Complicated Relationship History In November 2013, Tiwa married Tunji "Tee Billz" Balogun, followed by a second wedding in April 2014. By Danielle Jennings Published Sept. 23 2025, 3:23 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Being in tune with celebrities often means that you’re not only constantly updated on the professional projects, but also following the inner workings of their headline-grabbing personal lives. Such is the case with Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage, as her marriage and its subsequent fallout have been a hot topic of conversation for years.

Throughout the extremely messy saga of her relationship with Tunji "Tee Billz" Balogun, many have wondered if Tiwa is still married. Let’s find out what’s going on.

Is Tiwa Savage still married?

Despite their being rumors of a reconciliation as recent as January 2025, Tiwa is no longer married. In November 2013, Tiwa married Tunji "Tee Billz" Balogun, followed by a second wedding in April 2014. The following year, in January 2015, the couple announced they were expecting their first child, a son.

However, less than a year after giving birth, Tunji accused Tiwa of infidelity in a lengthy post on social media, according to The International Times, and also alleged that her mother used witchcraft against him. “I sacrificed my life for you and put in work and my money to your success,” he wrote at the time. “You are Tiwa Savage the super star now right. You will never have peace with that fame.”

“Your mother wants to turn me to what she turned your DAD to? I will rather Die,” he continued. “Ask her to confess what's she's done to me! All I did was look out for your success and forgeries g who I am." Tiwa responded to Tunji’s claims via an April 2016 interview with The Nation, where she accused him of drug addiction, abandonment, and financial recklessness. “So I am dealing with his alcohol problem, you come home late, infidelity, cocaine, bad debt, jealousy over my success,” she said at the time.

“The marriage is finally over, it’s been over for a while, and I have covered up for a while,” Tiwa confirmed to the outlet. “What happened was God-sent, and he made it easier for me to walk away with what he did on social media. He got so many people angrier. He pulled so many innocent people into this, even his family. He made it easy for me to finally up and walk away.”

In an August 2025 interview, Tiwa opened up about how her very personal new album was therapeutic for her, despite her past relationship drama.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Tiwa shared that she still believes in love despite her divorce and her messy past relationship that resulted in a leaked sex tape. “I still love love after all is said and done, but I’m at the point where I’m not going to sacrifice or jeopardize my peace of mind, because I almost lost my mind,” she said. “For other people, I still love love. I still pray for it.”

