Montell Jordan "Chose Marriage Over Music" — Inside His Relationship

It's been several years since Montell Jordan released "Masterpeace." The record marked a landmark in the career of the acclaimed musician, who has struggled with his health. And according to Today, the singer still hasn't won the fight against prostate cancer. Montell went through a procedure in 2024 to remove the prostate, but it wasn't completely successful in eradicating the cancer, as they recently discovered more in nearby lymph nodes.

Beyond what he has accomplished as a musician, Montell is known around the world for his fascinating love life. Such a talented artist needs a nurturing, close circle to stay healthy in the middle of live performances, record producing, and constant medical appointments. Is Montell married? Here's what we know about the relationship status of the performer behind "This Is How We Do It."

Is Montell Jordan married?

According to an official website affiliated with Montell Jordan, the singer has been married to Kristin Jordan for decades. The couple is devoted to their religion, and they have remained together since 1994. Montell and Kristin have gone as far as to write a book about their love story and how they confronted some of life's adversities together. Their website notes that they can relate to the trials and tribulations other couples go through today, saying, "When it comes to marital trials and tribulations, there is not much that the Jordans have not personally experienced- infidelity, bankruptcy, miscarriage, etc."

Kristin and Montell Jordan became members of Victory World Church a long time ago, joining the list of artists who are devotedly religious.

Montell has made an effort to balance his life as a successful music artist and as an active member of the Victory World Church. The artist released eight studio albums over the course of his trajectory, taking a long break after the release of "Let It Rain." While Montell worked on his records and live performances, Kristin Jordan became a devoted member of her community by helping and counseling those who needed her the most.

Kristin and Montell Jordan are surrounded by their children and grandchildren.

The love between Kristin and Montell Jordan grew to the point of them starting a loving family. According to the couple's official website, the couple has five children. Years after they were blessed with their kids, their four grandchildren were born. Personal information about the second and third generations of the family isn't available online, with the Jordans keeping their privacy while remaining popular online.

The age difference between Montell and Kristin's children is very considerable, with their oldest kid being 23 years older than their youngest. The couple was given the opportunity to enjoy different stages of their children's lives at the same time, thanks to the age difference between them. The name of the couple's first grandchild was revealed to be Cruz Wallace.