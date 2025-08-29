"In Case You Didn't Know" — Singer Brett Young Is Married to the Love of His Life The two met before Brett got famous, but they had some brief downs among the ups. By Ivy Griffith Published Aug. 29 2025, 11:15 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @taylormillsyoung

It's not often that big Hollywood stars get to find the fairytale romance we all dream of. The pressures of fame and the omnipresence of public attention can make it extraordinarily difficult to maintain a healthy relationship. Of course, when you expand that group to include country singers, you suddenly have better odds for making it work over time. Luckily for Brett Young.

The 44-year-old country pop music singer is married to the love of his life, and they share a wonderful family together. Here's what we know about his wife, how they met, and their children.

Brett Young is married to a woman named Taylor Mills, and they're pretty adorable together.

Brett and his wife, Taylor Mills Young, met before the country star hit the big time. In 2018 he told People, "It was early Facebook years, and I saw a picture on her roommate's page with her in it. I finally was able to finagle a group hang, and it was pretty platonic." Four months after that, they started dating.

For a while, their relationship was long-distance. But after six years together, they broke up. Brett mused on the split, "It was one of those things where we needed to be apart to grow up before we could come back together."

They spent two years apart before they got back together, and they tied the knot officially in 2018. According to the outlet, Taylor is from Seattle, and she attended Arizona State University. After she graduated from ASU, Taylor worked as a manager at a Los Angeles Nordstrom for several years. She then worked as a consultant for fashion company TheRunthrough before taking a job at the interior design app Hutch, where she worked until 2017.

She has starred in one of Brett's music videos, and more importantly, she was the muse behind his first album. The two seem made for each other, and their love has created something very special.

Taylor and Brett share two beautiful kids together.

That "something special" being, of course, their two daughters: Presley, born in 2019, and Rowan, born in 2021. In 2021, Brett mused to People, "Presley is just now getting to the point where when she plays with dolls, she mimics how my wife is with [Rowan]. It's good because she's just naturally learning. She's so sweet with other kids, and she loves babies."

And having the two girls close together was always part of the plan, he added, "Tay had her sister close in age growing up, so we both felt strongly we wanted Presley to have the same. Tay is so close with her sister, and that's something we always knew we wanted for Presley. We feel very blessed!"