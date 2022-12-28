Take a Look Back at the Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups of 2022

In October 2022, NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen announced they were ending their 13-year marriage. Divorce rumors struck the couple in early 2022 after Tom announced he would be "unretiring" from football.

"Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time," a source told Us Weekly at the time. "There is tension between them."

The couple share two kids together — Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10.