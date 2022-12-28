Take a Look Back at the Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups of 2022
As 2022 comes to an end, Distractify is looking back at some of the most shocking breakups of the year. Throughout the past 12 months, celeb couples have set the internet ablaze when they announced the end of their relationships. From joint statements to quietly calling it quits, these A-list stars' romances made headlines.
It's over! The most shocking breakups of 2022.
Fans were shocked to learn that these celebrity couples were ending their long-term relationships. Here is a list of the most surprising breakups of 2022.
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen
In October 2022, NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen announced they were ending their 13-year marriage. Divorce rumors struck the couple in early 2022 after Tom announced he would be "unretiring" from football.
"Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time," a source told Us Weekly at the time. "There is tension between them."
The couple share two kids together — Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10.
Dixie D'Amelio & Noah Beck
Hailed TikTok's "It" couple, Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck were first linked together in 2020. While breakup rumors began plaguing the couple in early 2022, the pair continued to deny any trouble in paradise. In November, the couple officially announced they had parted ways.
Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde
After meeting on the set of their movie Don't Worry Darling in 2020, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles confirmed their romance after being spotted together by paparazzi. While the two worked to keep their relationship out of the public eye, rumors began to swirl of on-set tension between Harry's co-star Florence Pugh and Olivia while the group did promotion for the film in 2022.
Though the director, Olivia, denied any drama between the cast, it seems Harry and Olivia's relationship ran its course. The couple reportedly called it quits in November 2022 following the film's release.
Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet
In January 2022, Aquaman star Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet ended their 17-year relationship, announcing via Instagram that they had filed for divorce. The couple — who had been married for five years — posted a joint statement, citing that the pair were "parting ways in marriage."
"The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become," the statement continued.
Jason and Lisa share two children together: daughter Lola, 15, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 14.
Shakira & Gerard Piqué
Shakira and Gerard Piqué were in a relationship for more than 10 years before announcing their separation in a joint statement in June 2022.
"We regret to confirm that we are separating," the couple's statement read. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."
The singer and former soccer player share two sons, Sasha, 7, and Milan, 9.
Billy Ray Cyrus & Tish Cyrus
After two previous divorce filings, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus officially announced they were ending their marriage in April 2022.
"It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," the couple shared in a joint statement to People. "We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths."
The couple share three kids together, Miley, 30, Braison, 28, Noah, 22. The country singer also adopted Tish's kids from a previous relationship: Brandi, 35, and Trace, 33.
Tia Mowry & Cory Hardrict
Just a few months after celebrating their 14-year wedding anniversary, Tia Mowry announced she and husband Cory Hardrict had filed for divorce.
"I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways," she posted on Instagram in October 2022. "These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children."
Tia and Cory co-parent their two kids, Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4.
Leonardo DiCaprio & Camila Morrone
Aside from his film credits, Leonardo DiCaprio is also famous for the women in his life. Though he's dated several A-list models and actresses, Leo seemingly settled down with model Camila Morrone in 2017. While the two never spoke about their romance publicly, the couple had continuously been spotted on vacations and at events together. However, after five years of dating, the couple called it quits in the summer of 2022.