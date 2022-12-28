Chelsea Handler Says That You Can’t Change People — Even in Relationships

Sadly, Chelsea and Jo broke up just around their one year anniversary. In a post on Chelsea's Instagram, she shares a an adorable video her and Jo preemptively recorded marking the day. In the caption, Chelsea opens up about their break up:

"We have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now. I know many of you were invested in our love, and I wanted to express to you how much that meant to both of us...This man blew my heart open with love and because of him, my life experience has changed forever. To be loved and adored by [Jo Koy] has been one of the greatest gifts of my life. He renewed my faith in men, in love, in being 100 percent who I am, and I’ve never been more optimistic for the future... This is not an ending. It’s another beginning, and it’s a comfort to know that I am still loved and love this man the way the sun loves the moon and the moon loves the sun."