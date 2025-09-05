Is Kelly Price Married? Inside the “He Proposed” Singer’s Love Life The R&B singer is a mother of two children. By Elizabeth Randolph Updated Sept. 5 2025, 4:31 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Singer Kelly Price is one of the most prominent voices in R&B music. Since breaking into the industry in 1992, she's created an impressive catalog of hits, from "Friend of Mine" to "You Should've Told Me" to her cover of Shirley Murdock's 1985 hit, "As We Lay."

Any R&B aficionado will tell you another one of Kelly's all-time classics is undoubtedly "He Proposed." In case you haven't heard the 2003 bop, it's exactly as the title suggests. Kelly sings as a woman who is head over heels in love and incredibly excited to embark on her engagement with her man. While "He Proposed" has and will continue to be part of many proposals, some wonder if Kelly experienced the feeling she sings about in real life. So, is she married? Here's a look at her love life.



Is Kelly Price married?

Kelly is married and, as of this writing, is enjoying her second marriage. According to her interview with VladTV, the "It's Gonna Rain" singer married her second and younger husband, Darrell Crump, in 2022. She shared with the outlet that they had previously connected when she sang at godfather's church 23 years before they became an item.

However, Kelly has insisted nothing romantically happened between them, as she was married to her first husband, Jeffrey Rolle, at the time. She divorced her ex in 2016 after 24 years of marriage and two children. “His Godfather knew that he would come to church if he knew that I was singing, so he actually came to hear me sing that day,” Kelly explained to the outlet.

The R&B diva also dished about how her husband proposed. Obviously, Darrell had a lot to live up to, as his wife had a song about a marriage proposal. Thankfully, Kelly shared that he didn't disappoint when it came time to pop the question. “He sent me to go get my nails and my feet done and have a day of relaxation, and when I came back to the house, I thought that the power got cut off because it was completely dark, and there were candles all over floor,” she recalled. “There were rose pedals everywhere.”

Kelly said her husband asked her to marry him while standing in the middle of a “big heart” made of rose pedals. She happily accepted his proposal, and they've been together ever since. In addition to her gushing about her husband on Instagram, Kelly and Darrell have a joint Instagram account aptly titled, "Crump Like Us." Cute!

Kelly Price's husband likely supported her Instagram rant about Black women.

Kelly may have found her person, but the singer proved she still has time to check an *expletive* when necessary. In September 2025, she posted a scathing Instagram Live rant sharing she had enough of social media critics insulting her physical appearance, from her weight to the size of her feet to the clothes she wears onstage. While she said she receives comments from men and women, she called Black women her harshest critics and suggested they focus on not being "DEI hires" rather than what she puts on or in her body.

“Black women, you are some of the most nasty, disrespectful people on God’s planet earth,” Kelly said. “The things that you say about other Black women—but you’re an activist, and you are educated … find yourself, because a degree does not give you class.” “You didn’t say I sounded horrible," she added. "You said my feet looked like boats in my shoes. You said my clothes looked disgusting. You said I’ve never had any style."