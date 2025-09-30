Keith Urban Rumored to Be Dating New Girlfriend Amid Whirlwind Split From Nicole Kidman Rumors link Keith to a new woman. By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 30 2025, 4:03 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Watching a celebrity couple break up sometimes feels personal to fans. Especially if that couple has been together for a particularly long time, and their fans happen to enjoy the two of them together. This is why fans were devastated to learn in September 2025 that one of their favorite Hollywood couples was calling it quits: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.

Not only do people love the actor and singer apart, but they adored them together. However, now that news has broken about their plans to divorce, some people are starting to point to Keith as the possible source of the split after rumors connected him to a new girlfriend before the ink from the divorce headlines had even dried. Here's what we know about this rumored new girlfriend and the reason for the split.

Does Keith Urban have a new girlfriend?

When your parents divorce and you have to see them dating new people, it can be awkward. This is how some fans say they feel when their favorite celebrities break up and start dating someone new. It's a touch parasocial, perhaps. But, nonetheless, people are allowed to feel uneasy when they see the new couple. Usually, however, you see one relationship come to a full end before you see the new one start, and that at least brings some form of closure.

Yet according to TMZ, fans won't get to enjoy that transition period. The outlet reports that those close to Nicole say "all the signs point to the fact [that] Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it." One insider added that the rumor is "all over Nashville."

This means that not only did fans have no chance to adjust to the relationship ending before Keith moved on, allegedly, but Nicole herself had to deal with the sudden shift, and now it's all in the public eye.

Did Keith Urban cheat on Nicole Kidman, causing their divorce?

Of course, it all begs the question: did Keith cheat on Nicole? And was it the cause of their divorce? TMZ reports that the split between Keith and Nicole came as far back as June, and that Keith has quickly moved on, renting his new home and refusing attempts at reconciliation.

It's unclear if another woman is at the heart of the divorce, however. The outlet also reports that Nicole is desperately trying to hold her family together and halt the divorce, which seems like an unlikely thing to do if you know your spouse had cheated on you, although it does certainly happen.

