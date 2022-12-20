Charlie Monk, Famed Radio Host and Song Publisher, Has Died at 84

In 1970, Charlie began working for the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP), and by 1977, he became the Nashville head of CBS Songs.

By 1983, Charlie founded his own publishing company, Monk Family Music Group, and joined Acuff-Rose Music in 1988. He became a host for SiriusXM channels Prime Country and Willie's Roadhouse beginning in 2004 and continuing through until his death.