"It Has Always Been You" — Charlie Puth Married New Jersey Hometown Sweetheart Brooke Sansone "I just want to retreat to someone that I've known for a long time." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 2 2024, 9:27 a.m. ET

Ever since Charlie Puth had people thinking he was painfully singing about someone throwing a "turtle on his name" in his breakout track, attention, he gained himself throngs of fans. And when you're achieved a certain level of fame, people are going to want to know more about your personal life. So it's not wonder that there are bunch of folks who want to know: is Charlie Puth married?

Yes, Charlie Puth is indeed married.

ABC News reported on Sept. 17th, 2024 that Puth got officially hitched to Brooke Sansone after confirming their marriage through one of Puth's representatives. However, Charlie has been pretty vocal about his love for Brooke and announced the wedding on his Instagram page.

He penned a votive of affection for his bride that accompanied a series of pictures with the couple together. "I love you Brooke … I always have, with you I am my very best. I promise I’ll love you every day in this life, and even more when we move on to our next. Brooke Ashley Sansone, And now you’ll be Brooke Ashley Puth Thank you for making me the happiest man alive It has always been you."

Their wedding didn't seem to be an exorbitant, multi-day affair like some celebrity matrimonial celebrations, however. Charlie and Brooke didn't have their ceremony at a lavish hall but at Charlie's house in Montecito, Calif. They tied the knot on Sept. 7th, 2024.

Vogue reported that Charlie and Brooke have long known each other through their respective families when they were growing up in New Jersey. Brooke told the outlet: "Our fathers attended elementary school together, and we both grew up in New Jersey."

She continued, "There was always a spark and chemistry between us, but the timing never seemed to work out — until it did. It’s like an invisible string was always there, showing us that timing is everything."

The couple began dating in June 2022. In September 2023, Charlie flew from Los Angeles to meet up with Brooke in New York City. The two stayed up together, eating Chinese food on the couch. Charlie waited until 11:11 pm, their favorite time of the day together, to pop the question.

Charlie posted about their NY engagement celebration on Instagram as well. In their photo, they're captured enjoying pizza together and Charlie added the caption: "I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes. I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever."

Brooke also told Vogue that from the get-go, they knew that they wanted their wedding to be at Charlie's house in Montecito. ABC reported that the first song they danced to at their wedding was Bruce Springsteen's "Jersey Girl," an appropriate choice, giving a head nod to their home state.

What is Brooke Sansone's career?

Brooke attended Charleston College in South Carolina and earned her degree in marketing in 2021. Her LinkedIn profile indicates that she's the PR coordinator of the interior design company Butter and Eggs.