Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Let's Meet Kristen Robison — Country Singer Charlie Robison's Wife Charlie Robison's wife, Kristen Robison, shared the heartbreaking news of the singer's untimely passing on Facebook. Let's get to know her. By Tatayana Yomary Sep. 11 2023, Published 11:02 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/@Kristen Robison

The Gist: Charlie Robison died on Sept. 10, 2023, just nine days after his 59th birthday.

Charlie's second wife, Kristen, broke the tragic news on Facebook.

Kristen has a background in medicine.

Article continues below advertisement

Country music fans are enduring yet another painful loss. It’s with a heavy heart that we share the news that Charlie Robison, best known for the hit songs “Bandera,” “My Hometown,” “Poor Man’s Son,” and more, died on Sept. 10, 2023. The singer died just nine days after his 59th birthday due to cardiac arrest and related complications.

Charlie is also known for being a member of various bands including Chaparral, Millionaire Playboys, and Two Hoots and a Holler. His second wife, Kristen, announced his death on social media. As fans share touching tributes about Charlie, many are wondering how his family is holding up during this difficult time. Here’s the rundown on Charlie’s wife and their blended family.

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Robison’s wife, Kristen Robison, announced his death on Sept. 10, 2023.

Prayers up! In a heartbreaking Facebook post, Kristen announced Charlie’s passing and asked for support and prayers as the family navigates their unimaginable loss.

Article continues below advertisement

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the news that my husband, Charlie Robison has passed away today, surrounded by his family and friends. My heart is broken. Please pray for me, our children, and our family," the post read as she shared a photo of the couple on their wedding day.

Article continues below advertisement

Since the announcement, Kristen has been silent. We can assume that she and the family are processing the shocking news and seeking privacy. At this time, there have been no announcements about memorial services.

Per Kristen’s Facebook page, after sharing the news of Charlie’s passing, she changed her profile picture to a photo of Charlie performing as two of his sons looked on from backstage. Fans and loved ones have been sharing love and support for Kristen and the Robison family.

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Robison has four kids, one who he shares with his second wife, Kristen Robison.

In case you’ve been out of the loop, Kristen, a registered nurse and vice president of Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health, is Charlie’s second wife. The pair tied the knot in June 2015 alongside family and friends.

Article continues below advertisement

Per Kristen’s LinkedIn profile, she attended Austin College from 2003 to 2004. She later enrolled in Grayson College from 2004 to 2006 where she earned an associate’s degree in nursing.

Article continues below advertisement

It isn't clear how long Charlie and Kristen dated before jumping the broom. The pair welcomed a son, Jett James, in 2020. Charlie proudly posted photos of his children online.

Before coupling up with Kristen, Charlie was married to Emily Erwin Strayer, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks. The pair got married in 2001 and welcomed three children into their union: Charles "Gus" and twins Henry and Julianna.