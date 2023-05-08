Home > Entertainment > Music Source: Instagram/@charlie_rock_ld Terror Squad Founding Member Charlie Rock LD Has Died News recently broke that Terror Squad founding member Charlie Rock LD had died, leading fans to wonder what his cause of death was. By Joseph Allen May 8 2023, Published 10:36 a.m. ET

News recently broke that Charlie Rock LD, one of the founding members of the hip-hop group Terror Squad that rose to prominence in the 1990s, had died. The news was confirmed by Cuban Link, a fellow member of the group, in a tribute posted to Charlie's legacy.

Following the news that Charlie had died, many wanted to know what happened to the once-prominent rapper and what his cause of death was. Here's what we know.

What was Charlie Rock LD's cause of death?

No cause of death has been confirmed yet in relation to Charlie's death, but we do know that he was a recovering addict. Cuban Link, the person who first confirmed that Charlie had died, posted a video on Instagram, saying: "He] was trying to change ... damn shame ... he was doing good, he was clean, he was doing his thing, he was on the right path, he accepted Jesus .... He was actually smiling."

"Rest in peace to the big homey Charlie Rock LD," he also sad. "We had a lot left to do out here. May God rest your soul.” For now, then, it seems we don't know exactly what Charlie's cause of death was. Even though some fans have tried to investigate exactly how he died, plenty of other fans and fellow musicians have weighed in to discuss Charlie's legacy and what he left behind.

Tributes have poured in for Charlie Rock LD.

In a lengthy post on Facebook, one of Charlie's friends wrote that they had missed his call just hours before his death. "Man I’m at work and just found out my hood homie Charlie Rock LD passed away yesterday, I’m devastated, we became really good friends and talked daily for hours at a time sometimes," the post read.

"I missed his call yesterday morning bc I was busy and tried calling him later in the evening but no answer and now I know why. This really breaks my heart," the post continued. "He was such a good person and he and I had a great developing friendship. He’s even talked to my mom and daughter, that’s how close we became. I’ll definitely miss my good friend Charlie Rock LD. R.I.P My Friend."

Charlie Rock LD was working as a life coach and motivational speaker.

Prior to his death, Charlie had spent the recent years working as a motivational speaker and life coach. After he received a lengthy jail sentence at just 18 years old, many fans spoke about the way that Charlie's inspirational YouTube channel inspired them and showed them that you can still change your life, even after living out a lengthy prison sentence.