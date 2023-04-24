Wait, Did Harry Styles Lend His Vocals to Charlotte Clark's Song "Babygirl"?

Despite no longer touring alongside mega pop star Harry Styles, it seems Charlotte Clark is doing just fine! The musician recently released her EP, "Babygirl," and the title track is currently taking TikTok by storm.

With that said, we are dying to know: What is the meaning behind Charlotte's song "Babygirl"? And why are fans convinced Harry lent his vocals to the song? Keep reading for all the known details.

What is the meaning of Charlotte Clark's song "Babygirl"?

On Feb. 24, Charlotte released her five-song EP "Babygirl" — she previously revealed that the record is all about "growing up, learning, and truly practicing self-acceptance." But what is the meaning of the title track?

In the song, Charlotte sings about the realization of growing up: "How do I stop time? For the years, they go so fast, Don't want to think about it," she croons in the first verse. "I swear everybody's buying houses, We move place again, And we don't see our friends."

Charlotte also sings about "pain up in my shoulder" and doing her "best to eat all my greens 'cause I'm only getting older," which, of course, calls back to the overarching theme of growing up. During the chorus, she encourages the listener (and possibly herself) to live in the moment and jump at any and all opportunities that come their way.

Fans are convinced they hear Harry Styles's voice on "Babygirl."

On March 7, Charlotte shared a TikTok of herself singing along to the chorus of "Babygirl." The video includes text, which reads: "POV: You want everyone you love to be in your new song, so you invade their privacy and use voice memos they've sent you."