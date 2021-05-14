'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Star Charlotte Sullivan Keeps Her Love Life Private

Versatile actress Charlotte Sullivan has been professionally acting since she was a child. Charlotte has had roles in various movies and television shows such as Harriet the Spy, Fever Pitch, and Smallville, in addition to playing Marilyn Monroe in the highly controversial Reelz channel’s mini-series The Kennedys. However, she is probably best known for the portrayal of Gail Peck in the ABC cop drama series Rookie Blue than ran for six seasons.

Charlotte is currently playing Detective Gina Cappelletti in NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime , and it's great seeing her back fighting crime. When it comes to Charlotte’s personal life — including her love life — she is pretty tight-lipped, which seems to be the norm for many celebrities these days. This ultimately leaves fans wondering: Is Charlotte Sullivan married?

Is Charlotte Sullivan married?

Charlotte has been married for 11 years to Peter Stebbings. Peter is a director, producer, and screenwriter who, like his wife, is also from Canada. Over the past 30 years, Peter has racked up more than 60 acting credits and a dozen directing credits, including Murdoch Mysteries, The Borgias, Immortals, Empire of Dirt, Frankie Drake Mysteries, and Bates Motel.

Peter is best known for writing and directing the comedy/action film Defendor, starring Woody Harrelson as Arthur Poopington: a regular man who adopts the superhero persona of Defendor. Peter and Charlotte met in a graveyard where Charlotte was playing a dead body. Peter’s character was attending her funeral, and soon after, the couple started dating one another and fell in love.

Article continues below advertisement

In a 2017 interview with Huffington Post Charlotte gushed about her husband and shared, "I’ve been madly in love with him for over a decade." How adorable! The happily married couple also shares a 6-year-old daughter. In that same HuffPo interview, she discussed overcoming postpartum depression and revealed, "I second-guessed myself constantly and had lost all confidence. It wasn’t until last summer that my hormones leveled out and I started to feel more myself.

Source: GETTY IMAGES

Article continues below advertisement

Charlotte added, "Also, how can I teach my daughter to be confident if I don’t lead by example? The reason I’m sharing my story is to help other women who might be going through the same thing. I spent a lot of time feeling quite ashamed of these feelings and now I’m the most confident I’ve ever been." That's great to hear, and we wish nothing but the best for Charlotte and her family.