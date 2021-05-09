Is 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Canceled? The Reunion Could Be Over Too Soon

The first season of Law & Order: Organized Crime is currently airing, but the season finale is on May 20, 2021. Fans will likely have to wait until the season finale to see what the network decides. Currently, the overarching plot of the show follows Elliot Stabler in New York as he tries to take down a crime family he suspected was involved in the murder of his wife .

Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) is the prime suspect and owns a pharmaceutical company, which has also been tied into episode arcs focused on the coronavirus pandemic. Some of these arcs include selling faulty N95 masks or stolen COVID-19 vaccines — but fans are grateful to see Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler back in action together once more, no matter the circumstance.

Law & Order fans, don't lose hope! The Benson-Stabler reunion might not be over just yet.

While it's true that NBC has not yet renewed or canceled the show for a Season 2 — and typically, a waiting period before a show's renewal could mean certain death for a show — based on the popularity of Law & Order: Organized Crime and Stabler's character, the likelihood is good that the show will get a second season.