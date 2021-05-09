Is 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Canceled? The Reunion Could Be Over Too Soon

Is 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Canceled? The Reunion Could Be Over Too SoonBy Anna Garrison
May. 9 2021, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Fans were overjoyed when Law & Order: Organized Crime reunited Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) after years apart. But their joy might be short-lived because rumor has it Law & Order: Organized Crime could be canceled. Are the rumors true? Read on to find out what we know about the fate of the latest Law & Order franchise.
Is 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' canceled?
The first season of Law & Order: Organized Crime is currently airing, but the season finale is on May 20, 2021. Fans will likely have to wait until the season finale to see what the network decides. Currently, the overarching plot of the show follows Elliot Stabler in New York as he tries to take down a crime family he suspected was involved in the murder of his wife.
Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) is the prime suspect and owns a pharmaceutical company, which has also been tied into episode arcs focused on the coronavirus pandemic. Some of these arcs include selling faulty N95 masks or stolen COVID-19 vaccines — but fans are grateful to see Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler back in action together once more, no matter the circumstance.
Law & Order fans, don't lose hope! The Benson-Stabler reunion might not be over just yet.
While it's true that NBC has not yet renewed or canceled the show for a Season 2 — and typically, a waiting period before a show's renewal could mean certain death for a show — based on the popularity of Law & Order: Organized Crime and Stabler's character, the likelihood is good that the show will get a second season.
'Law & Order: Organized Crime' experienced delays after a cast member tested positive for COVID-19.
Another potential reason the show hasn't been renewed or canceled is that filming of the first season took longer than anticipated. Deadline reports that on March 24, 2021, filming was suspended after a cast member on the show in 'Zone A' tested positive for COVID-19. 'Zone A' is a phrase meaning cast members and those in direct contact with them.
Those in 'Zone A' were required to self-isolate, and contact tracing was put in place, but it was unclear how long filming would be shut down. Law & Order: Organized Crime films in New York and briefly paused production in February 2020 after a different positive case of the virus. New industry protocols have been set in place to keep employees safe working through the coronavirus pandemic, so fans are wishing the anonymous cast member a swift recovery.
The fate of Law & Order: Organized Crime may still be up in the air, but after the success of reuniting Benson and Stabler, it would be hard for NBC and fans to see them separated once more. The storyline so far hasn't been wrapped up, and NBC wouldn't dare leave its viewers on a cliffhanger — or would they? We'll have to watch and find out!
New episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime air on NBC Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.