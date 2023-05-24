Fill-in Beatles Bassist Chas Newby Dies at 81 — What Was His Cause of Death?
Liverpool-based bassist Chas Newby, most famous for aiding the Beatles with his skills in 1960, has died at 81. Chas is also notable for being the "first left-handed bass guitarist" in the band. His death was announced by the popular Beatles venue, The Cavern Club, on May 23, 2023.
Although not a permanent member of the band, die-hard Beatles fans and other musical enthusiasts will remember Chas for stepping up in the Beatles' time of need. What was Chas Newby's cause of death? Here's what you need to know.
What was Chas Newby's cause of death?
In the announcement notifying the public of Chas' passing, The Cavern Club wrote, "Chas stepped in for The Beatles for a few dates when Stuart Sutcliffe stayed in Hamburg and latterly he played for The Quarrymen. Interestingly, he was also the first left-handed bass guitarist in The Beatles.RIP Chas Newby thoughts and well wishes from everybody at The Cavern Club."
Currently, Chas' cause of death is unknown to the public.
Before briefly joining The Beatles, Chas played with John Lennon in the band The Quarrymen. He then played early Beatles shows after Stuart Sutcliffe pursued a career as a painter. Pete Best, an early Beatles drummer, was the one to suggest Chas to the band; the pair had attended school together since the age of 11.
According to The Daily Beast, John Lennon reportedly wanted Chas to go on tour with the group in West Germany, but Chas declined, citing his aspiring career as a teacher. In 1961, he attended college, and later became a high school math teacher.
In 2012, Chas told Birmingham Mail, "Music was never going to be a living for me. All of us at that time were thinking what we were going to do with our lives, some doing teaching, or science, or whatever. I wanted to do chemistry. John, Paul and George, they just wanted to be musicians."
Fans have responded to news of Chas' death with an outpouring of love and support. Beatles historian Mark Lewishon wrote a lengthy post on Twitter dedicated to the bassist, saying, "RIP Chas Newby, fill-in Beatle and fair chap. He deputised for Stuart on a few dates when the Beatles returned from Hamburg the first time, end-1960, including the momentous Litherland date. Latterly he’s been one of the Quarry Men too. A charming man, always a pleasure to meet."
Not much is known about Chas' family, although he told Birmingham Mail in 2012 that he had four grandchildren. Fans and well-wishers are thinking of Chas' family at this time.