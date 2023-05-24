Home > News > Human Interest Source: Facebook Fill-in Beatles Bassist Chas Newby Dies at 81 — What Was His Cause of Death? Chas Newby, British musician and once fill-in bassist for the Beatles, has died at 81. What was his cause of death? Here's what we know. By Anna Garrison May 24 2023, Published 10:41 a.m. ET

Liverpool-based bassist Chas Newby, most famous for aiding the Beatles with his skills in 1960, has died at 81. Chas is also notable for being the "first left-handed bass guitarist" in the band. His death was announced by the popular Beatles venue, The Cavern Club, on May 23, 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Although not a permanent member of the band, die-hard Beatles fans and other musical enthusiasts will remember Chas for stepping up in the Beatles' time of need. What was Chas Newby's cause of death? Here's what you need to know.

Article continues below advertisement

What was Chas Newby's cause of death?

In the announcement notifying the public of Chas' passing, The Cavern Club wrote, "Chas stepped in for The Beatles for a few dates when Stuart Sutcliffe stayed in Hamburg and latterly he played for The Quarrymen. Interestingly, he was also the first left-handed bass guitarist in The Beatles.RIP Chas Newby thoughts and well wishes from everybody at The Cavern Club."

Currently, Chas' cause of death is unknown to the public. Before briefly joining The Beatles, Chas played with John Lennon in the band The Quarrymen. He then played early Beatles shows after Stuart Sutcliffe pursued a career as a painter. Pete Best, an early Beatles drummer, was the one to suggest Chas to the band; the pair had attended school together since the age of 11.

Article continues below advertisement

Absolutely gutted to learn from Roag Best that Chas Newby, the Beatles' first left handed bass player, and friend of the Best family for nearly 70 years has passed away. A lovely man, always generous with his time. God bless you, Chas x @BeatlesPod @marklewisohn @IAmTheEggPod pic.twitter.com/aljhucM8v9 — There Are Places I Remember (@hinge71) May 23, 2023

According to The Daily Beast, John Lennon reportedly wanted Chas to go on tour with the group in West Germany, but Chas declined, citing his aspiring career as a teacher. In 1961, he attended college, and later became a high school math teacher.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2012, Chas told Birmingham Mail, "Music was never going to be a living for me. All of us at that time were thinking what we were going to do with our lives, some doing teaching, or science, or whatever. I wanted to do chemistry. John, Paul and George, they just wanted to be musicians."

Sad to hear of the passing of Chas Newby, a Beatle for two weeks in 1960.

‘People sometimes don’t believe me when I say I’ve no regrets, but I really haven’t. I have enjoyed my life immensely. pic.twitter.com/oszVxK2cEg — Beatles Books Podcast (@BooksBeatles) May 23, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Fans have responded to news of Chas' death with an outpouring of love and support. Beatles historian Mark Lewishon wrote a lengthy post on Twitter dedicated to the bassist, saying, "RIP Chas Newby, fill-in Beatle and fair chap. He deputised for Stuart on a few dates when the Beatles returned from Hamburg the first time, end-1960, including the momentous Litherland date. Latterly he’s been one of the Quarry Men too. A charming man, always a pleasure to meet."