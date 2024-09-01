Home > News A Chase Bank Viral Glitch Seemed Too Good To Be True — And It Was "Chase will alert every other bank that you try to go to," the X user warns. By Melissa Willets Published Sept. 1 2024, 2:19 p.m. ET Source: The Mega Agency

A Chase Bank viral glitch made it seem like the company was just giving away money without a trace. As documented on social media, however, those who found out about the glitch and hightailed it for their closest ATM soon learned that as soon as Chase fixed the issue, there would be a steep price to pay for dishonesty.

Read on to find out about the Chase Bank viral glitch that resulted in long lines at local branches, and later, big account deficits, and frozen assets.

Source: The Mega Agency

The Chase Bank viral glitch made it seem like folks could walk away with free money.

According to the New York Post, when the Chase Bank glitch went viral, massive amounts of people promptly attempted to take advantage of it. Apparently, if you deposited a big old fake check, your account would reflect the balance before the banking giant cleared the amount.

Before it became evident that the glitch would catch up with customers who took advantage of it, one social media user recorded people lined up at a Chase branch in New York City trying to "get free money." But before long, the accounts were showing giant negative balances, or were even frozen, proving free money doesn't exist!

Chase bank glitch explained pic.twitter.com/C8LJtxGo9O — Champagne Sloshy (@JoshyBeSloshy) August 31, 2024

Meanwhile, an X user who shares content using the handle @JoshyBeSloshy claimed that the Chase Bank viral glitch allowed for customers to potentially be ripped off at the ATM machine. It seems that when you use your mobile app to tap and open your account, the window didn't properly close out after a transaction, so the next customer could withdraw your funds.

The creator also said he was aware of people getting approved for huge loans up to even $90,000. While this may seem like you got away with something, not so fast. "Chase will alert every other bank that you try to go to," the X user warns in his viral video, merely hinting at the world of pain they may find themselves in.

JP Morgan man. This is Jamie Dimon’s money. RIP to all involved. — Tenacious B (@GoofysConcern) September 1, 2024

Yes, there are serious consequences for people who tried to take advantage of the Chase Bank viral glitch.

As one social media user who tried to scam the system showed followers online, his account was ultimately left in the red to the tune of over $40,000. And yes, he is freaking out.

Insiders are saying the Chase Bank money glitch was a smokescreen for a much deeper financial conspiracy. One thing for sure is when a scam starts to trend worldwide- the feds/Bank have already been put on to it but insiders/informants. pic.twitter.com/FiC0Cq7h1s — ✞ Gabriel ✞ (@gabrielhaynes) August 31, 2024

Financial educator Jim Wang boiled down the Chase Bank glitch repercussions, explaining, “So what people discovered over the last few days was that Chase was having problems with their ATMs. They were able to deposit checks and get the balances and were able to withdraw them."