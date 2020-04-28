TikTok Star Chase Hudson aka LilHuddy Receives Backlash After Old Video Surfaces

TikTok Star Chase Hudson aka LilHuddy Receives Backlash After Old Video SurfacesBy Distractify Staff
Updated
Move over, YouTube, because TikTok has officially become the newest trend. With viral challenges, lip-sync videos, funny skits, and of course dances, the social media platform has given way to a new type of influencer: TikTok star.
While many people have heard of Addison Rae and Charli D'Amelio, another fellow Hype House member who has skyrocketed into the limelight is Chase Hudson aka LilHuddy.
The 17-year-old, who recently ended his relationship with Charli, is known for his e-boy style, charming good looks, lip-sync videos, and dance moves. So, who is the teen that currently boasts 19 million followers on the app? Well, before becoming TikTok famous, Chase was involved in a bit of controversy on social media.
Chase Hudson receives backlash from an old broken nose video after saying a racial slur.
Before being on TikTok was deemed "cool," Chase was ahead of the trend and already trying to cultivate a following on the app. In an old video on his account, Chase shared a video on TikTok claiming that a guy broke his nose. "This audio is perfect cuz some drunk guy broke my nose 2 days ago for idek (I don't even know) what reason. #yeet," he captioned the clip.
But, that wasn't the only video of his broken nose that surfaced from Chase's past. Sporting a black eye and a bandage over his nose, a clip of the then-short-haired e-boy saying the n-word was shared. After the video's release, Chase has gone on to apologize in a TikTok video.
"I just wanted to make an apology video for the video that's been spreading around. What I said was wrong and doesn't need to be defended. What I said was not right in any way and should not be used by my mouth or anyone else's," he said. Additionally, the teen also said that he was apologizing to both the TikTok and "black community."
This is not the only scandal the social media star has recently faced.
Did LilHuddy cheat on Charli D'Amelio with other girls?
Chase was recently rumored to be cheating on his then-girlfriend Charli. Though the TikTok power couple mainly kept their relationship on the DL, it was finally confirmed that they were an item.
Soon after, reports surfaced that LilHuddy was cheating on the TikTok Queen with numerous girls. Fellow TikToker Nessa Barrett told her boyfriend Josh Richards that the teen slid into her DMs.
This prompted Josh and Bryce Hall to create a diss track called "Still Softish," which called out Chase's cheating.
In April, Charli posted on social media that the two ended their relationship.
“Since you guys have watched mine and Chase’s relationship from the start, I decided I needed to tell you all that we are no longer together," she wrote. "It hurts me to say this, but we’ve decided that this is what’s best for both of us."
The teen "IT" girl continued, "We are still close friends and I would not change that for anything! I truly have so much love for Chase and wish him nothing but the best for him. It makes me happy to see all of the great things he has going for him. I’m sorry I waited so long to tell you all. I wanted to take the time to process it for myself. Breakups are tough for anyone, so I’d really rather not talk about it anymore.”
Well, the Hype House just got awkward...