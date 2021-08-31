Country Singer Chase Rice Is Reportedly Dating 'The Hills' Star Kristin Cavallari

For country singer Chase Rice, his heart may be beating to a new tune.

The "Lonely If You Are" crooner has reportedly dating The Hills star Kristin Cavallari, per E News!. "At the moment, it's still casual. It's new," a source told the outlet. "She's been to one of his shows already and they're having fun."

The dating news comes after Kristin confirmed that she was single and had split with her reported beau, Jeff Dye, following their PDA-filled vacation to Mexico.