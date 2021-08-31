Country Singer Chase Rice Is Reportedly Dating 'The Hills' Star Kristin Cavallari

Country Singer Chase Rice Is Reportedly Dating 'The Hills' Star Kristin CavallariBy Gabrielle Bernardini
Aug. 31 2021, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
For country singer Chase Rice, his heart may be beating to a new tune.
The "Lonely If You Are" crooner has reportedly dating The Hills star Kristin Cavallari, per E News!. "At the moment, it's still casual. It's new," a source told the outlet. "She's been to one of his shows already and they're having fun."
The dating news comes after Kristin confirmed that she was single and had split with her reported beau, Jeff Dye, following their PDA-filled vacation to Mexico.
"I'm focusing on me and taking care of my babes," she told E! News in May 2021. "That's it." Kristin currently shares three kids — Camden, 9, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5 — with ex-husband Jay Cutler.
Keep reading to find out more about the reported couple, including how they met.
How did Chase Rice and reported new girlfriend Kristin Cavallari meet?
According to TMZ, Kristin and Chase both reside in Nashville and met through a mutual friend. Since their reported relationship is new, they are keeping things "low-key and casual."
"Our sources say they've been talking and hanging out pretty regularly, getting to know each other, but seem to be heading toward that territory best described as smitten with each other," the outlet states. However, the two are reportedly not exclusive at this time.
At this time, Chase nor Kristin has commented on the rumored new romance.
Chase Rice was previously linked to 'Bachelor' star Victoria Fuller.
During Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, there was a bit of an awkward reunion between Victoria and Chase. The singer agreed to make a cameo appearance and perform on the ABC reality dating series but was not aware that he would be singing to a former fling.
"They've never brought somebody in and surprised the guest on the show," Chase said in an interview on Fitz in the Morning in 2020. "To do that to me, it's over the top; it's unnecessary. I didn't expect it."
Additionally, Chase claimed that the two did not officially date but "spent a night together in Charlotte."
He added, "She's a cool chick, from what I know of her. I got no problem with her. I got no problem with him."
In 2019, Chase was linked to Olympic medalist Aly Raisman.
Kristin Cavallari announced her divorce from former football player Jay Cutler.
In April 2020, Kristin shared a lengthy Instagram post with her fans confirming that she and Jay would be divorcing after 10 years together.
"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," the reality star wrote. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of."
She continued, "This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."