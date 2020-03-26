The Cheesecake Factory Is Refusing to Pay Rent and the Internet Is Here for It

"We are sincerely concerned for everyone who has been impacted by the coronavirus(COVID-19). As you know from news reports, we have had to close numerous restaurants in order to comply with emergency governmental restrictions. In some locations we are only allowed to provide delivery and to-go orders; in other locations we are required to totally close," he began the letter.

To comply with government regulations, David had to close 27 The Cheesecake Factory-owned restaurants.