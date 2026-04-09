Chelsea Clinton Wedding Rumors Include Ghislaine Maxwell Presence There are rumors that the couple was forced into embracing parenthood and that they even thought about divorcing a couple of times. By Srimoyee Dutta Published April 9 2026, 1:15 p.m. ET Source: MEGA Chelsea Clinton

Chelsea Clinton and Marc Mezvinsky’s marriage has attracted a fair share of rumors and public scrutiny. The couple dated for a while before tying the knot in 2010. However, despite seeming like a couple who have it all figured out, their relationship has been afflicted with some major scandals.

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Chelsea's father, former President Bill Clinton, confirmed on "The Late Show with David Letterman" in 2010 that the duo knew each other and were good friends before they started dating, "I've known (Marc Mezvinsky) since he was in high school. He and Chelsea were the closest of friends for half their lives. They never even went out until about three years ago ... But it's a wonderful thing because they know each other so well." ​

Source: X Bill Clinton with Marc Mezvinsky and grandbaby SOURCE: X/@BILLCLINTON

From rumors of Marc using his wife’s position to advance his career, to the Clintons allegedly encouraging Marc to cut ties with his own father, the marriage has faced several rough patches along the way. There are also rumors that the couple was nudged into parenthood and that they even thought about divorcing a couple of times.

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Chelsea Clinton's 'Intimate' Wedding Had 400 Guests, a Secret Venue, and Ghislaine Maxwell—And the Drama Didn't Stop There

Despite their star-studded wedding becoming one of the biggest events of the 2010’s, it gave soap operas a run for their money with all the drama and rumors that haunt the couple to this day. One of the biggest rumors that surrounded the lavish wedding is that Chelsea and Marc and their families kept hush about the wedding venue. Even friends and close ones attending the wedding allegedly had no idea where the wedding ceremony would be held until a few days before the wedding.

Jeff Strong, the owner of the Chestnut Suite bed and breakfast where some guests stayed, disclosed what the wedding invites said in a conversation with the New York Post. According to him, Chelsea and Marc did not tell the guests where to go for the wedding brunch the following day. ​

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View this post on Instagram Source: INSTAGRAM Marc Mezvinsky and Chelsea Clinton's wedding SOURCE: INSTAGRAM/@HOLLYWOODLIFE

The Washington Post further claimed that the couple supposedly also adopted pseudonyms for their gift registry, keeping what they were asking for or where they were registered confidential. However, these rumors were never confirmed.

Perhaps the biggest scandal that loomed over the wedding was the attendance by none other than Ghislaine Maxwell. Despite the wedding prioritizing an intimate guest list of only 400 people, where several A-listers, including Oprah Winfrey, weren’t even invited, Maxwell somehow made the cut. ​

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At the wake of mounting criticism, a spokesperson for the Clinton family told Vanity Fair, "It wasn't until 2015 that Chelsea became aware of the horrific allegations against Ghislaine Maxwell, and she hopes that all the victims find justice. Chelsea was friendly with her because of Maxwell's relationship with a dear friend. When that relationship ended, Chelsea's relationship with her ended as well." ​

View this post on Instagram Source: INSTAGRAM Marc Mezvinsky and Chelsea Clinton with newborn baby SOURCE: INSTAGRAM/@JUSTJARED

Several major media outlets claimed that the Clintons dipped their hands into the long-running non-profit, the Clinton Foundation. WikiLeaks leaked 2012 emails from Doug Band that indicated that the Clinton Foundation funded the big day. While news outlets like the Daily Mail and TMZ claimed that the family dropped big money to spoil the newlyweds and their guests, People denied the claim that the couple had spent anywhere near the estimated $3 million and claimed that an unknown source had confirmed the bill was closer to six figures. ​