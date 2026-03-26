Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona Have Raised the Bar for Married Couples Everywhere Matt revealed that his initial response to the idea of dating Chelsea was, "Ugh, I don't want to date a wrestling chick." By Lea Vatenmakher Updated March 26 2026, 9:18 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

WWE stars Chelsea Green and Matt Cordana (formerly, Zack Ryder) got married in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve in 2021. The pair first met in 2017 after being set up on a blind date by fellow WWE colleagues. Chelsea and Matt have been going strong ever since, with frequent outings together and social media posts praising each other to their fans.

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Given that the pair have been solid for years now, those who don't follow the WWE are a bit surprised as to why Matt and Chelsea are trending again. The wrestlers have been raising the bar for "couple goals," and married people everywhere are taking notes.

Source: Instagram / @chelseaagreen

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Chelsea Green didn't think she'd end up married to Matt.

Although Chelsea and Matt are happily married now, the pair didn't always think they'd end up together. In fact, their relationship started as a long-distance one, since Chelsea is from Canada and Matt is based in the U.S. However, Chelsea often traveled to the U.S. for her work, enabling the couple to see each other more often than most international pairs.

As for Matt, he didn't want to date Chelsea at the beginning, due to the fact that she has the same profession as him. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Matt revealed that his initial response to the idea of dating Chelsea was, "Ugh, I don't want to date a wrestling chick."

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Ironically, he didn't even know who she was at the time! Obviously, Matt got over his reservations and "slid into her DMs," although he admits he doesn't fully remember why he had the change of heart.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @themattcardona

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The couple's success has reached new heights.

Even though Matt didn't want to date a fellow wrestler, the fact that he and Chelsea have the same job is actually what has the duo back in the spotlight today. Chelsea and Matt have made history as the very first married couple to both win a United States WWE Championship.

Given that the pair often incorporates their relationship into their wrestling personas and stories, one can assume this achievement was a goal they've been working towards for some time. Matt achieved his half of the deal in 2011, when he won the United States Championship. However, he tried to replicate that success back in February of this year, but was unsuccessful. As for Chelsea, she is a two-time WWE Women's United States Champion, with wins in 2024 and 2025.

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @chelseaagreen

The duo aren't done yet!

With all they've achieved, it would be understandable if Matt and Chelsea decided to take a break to focus on themselves. However, the pair wants to continue their upward trajectory and even decided to delay expanding their family so they can focus on their careers.