What FAF5 Means on Brock Lesnar’s Shirt as WWE Fans Take Notice Brock Lesnar’s FAF5 shirt hits different once you realize it is tied directly to his finishing move. By Darrell Marrow Published March 24 2026, 11:44 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/ESPN MMA

Wrestling fans did a double-take on March 23 when Brock Lesnar rocked a “FAF5” shirt. The timing of the shirt also lines up with Brock’s return to WWE programming.

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On March 16, Brock popped back up on Raw, immediately inserting himself into the title picture and targeting Seth Rollins. However, all eyes were on his t-shirt, which had a familiar acronym written on it.

Source: WWE

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What does “FAF5” mean?

According to the official WWE Shop description for Brock’s new merch, it means “‘F’ around and F-5!” The shirt flips the familiar “f--k around and find out” phrase into a Brock version by swapping in his signature finishing move, the F-5. In short, it is a warning. If you test Brock, you are getting launched.

Brock is back in WWE. The company promoted his latest Raw comeback with the line, “The Beast is back.” WWE has also advertised him for another Raw appearance on March 30 at Madison Square Garden as the road to WrestleMania heats up.

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This is not Brock’s first dramatic return. He reemerged at SummerSlam on August 3, 2025. WWE described it as an “earth-shattering return” after he attacked John Cena with an F-5 following Cody Rhodes’ Undisputed WWE Title win.

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Now, WWE is presenting Brock as active again, but not untouchable. That is what makes the FAF5 shirt kind of funny, because the slogan talks big while Oba Femi has been defeating Brock on back-to-back episodes. WWE is even promoting Brock’s next appearance as part of his road to a WrestleMania showdown with Oba, so the shirt also works as storyline bait.

Brock Lesnar had an impressive career.

Brock has one of the wildest resumes in combat sports. He debuted on Raw on March 18, 2002, then rocketed to the top so fast that he beat The Rock to become the youngest WWE champion at that time. WWE’s official bio says he won the NCAA Division I wrestling championship at the University of Minnesota, captured the WWE Championship within six months of his debut, and claimed the UFC Heavyweight Title in just his fourth professional MMA fight.

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The athlete has never leaned into fame for fame’s sake. He has pushed back on that narrative for years. In a 2022 interview, he addressed critics directly, saying great matches do not happen without real passion for the business.