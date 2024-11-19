Home > Entertainment > Music Cher's Greatest Joy Comes From Being the Mother of Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman Cher is the proud mother of two sons: Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman. By Allison DeGrushe Published Nov. 19 2024, 1:58 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Let's get one thing straight: Cher is a living legend. She's an Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy-winning singer and actress — but what's her greatest achievement? Being a mother!

The iconic "Goddess of Pop" is the proud mom of two kids. Here's everything you need to know about her sons!

Source: Mega

Cher has two children: Chaz and Elijah Blue.

For those curious, Cher has two children: Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman. She welcomed her first child, Chaz, with then-husband Sonny Bono, on March 4, 1969.

Chaz made frequent appearances on The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour starting at the age of 2, likely sparking his early interest in acting. At 13, Cher noticed he was struggling in school and enrolled him in summer acting classes. Though he was initially hesitant, Chaz quickly became passionate about acting.

Source: Getty Images

Chaz attended the prestigious LaGuardia High School in New York City, where he could forge his own identity away from his famous parents. Reflecting on his high school years, Chaz told People in 2013, "My senior year of high school, I got cast as a male character, and for the first time, I really excelled. But I told myself, 'This will never happen as a professional, so I need to find another career.'"

He transitioned in March 2009, after turning 40. Chaz documented his transition in the 2011 documentary Becoming Chaz. Chaz explained his decision to come out as a transgender man in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, explaining, "I was turning 40, and I thought it's now or never. I want to still feel vibrant and be able to enjoy my life in a male body and not wait until I am an old man."

Chaz later returned to acting, gaining confidence through his appearance on Dancing with the Stars. His most notable credits include Degrassi: The Next Generation, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, and American Horror Story. More recently, he appeared in the horror films The Bell Keeper and Little Bites, the latter of which was executive produced by Cher.

Source: Getty Images

After her marriage to Sonny ended, Cher married Gregg Allman of the Allman Brothers Band. They had one child together, Elijah Blue, born on July 10, 1976. However, their relationship ended after just a few years.

Cher raised her children as a single mother, with boyfriends stepping in as father figures at times because Gregg did not play an active role in Elijah's life. Nevertheless, he reconciled with his father before Gregg's death in 2017.

Elijah, who adopted the stage name P. Exeter Blue, followed his family into music, forming the rock band Deadsy, which released three albums and toured with Limp Bizkit. In 2013, he married singer Marieangela “Angie” King (known professionally as Queenie), but the couple split in 2021.

Cher has filed for a conservatorship of her son due to his alleged substance abuse issues, PEOPLE reports.



The legal documents filed claim that he is “substantially unable to manage his financial resources” and that a conservator is “urgently needed... to protect [his] property… pic.twitter.com/clAtlzKA7B — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 28, 2023

He has also struggled with addiction, admitting to starting heroin use at the age of 11. He has since claimed sobriety, stating that he has been clean since 2008.

Elijah and Cher have a rocky relationship, but Elijah expressed confidence that they would always repair their relationship. However, in December 2023, Cher filed for a conservatorship over Elijah, citing his struggles with mental health and substance abuse.