Kaavan the Elephant Is Making Progress After Being Rescued Thanks to Cher

On Earth Day 2021, Paramount Plus and The Smithsonian Channel premiered Cher & the Loneliest Elephant . The documentary follows legendary singer Cher on her journey to rescue an elephant named Kaavan from captivity. While in Pakistan, she saw him chained in an elephant enclosure. "He was shackled," Cher said in the film. "He was suffering."

Kaavan was eventually moved to a wildlife sanctuary in Cambodia in 2020. But what's happened since then? We know that he earned the nickname The World's Loneliest Elephant because he was isolated for years after his companion, Saheli, died in 2012, according to NPR . But it looks like now, he's happier than ever before.

Cher has been updating the public about what it was like to interact with Kaavan.

In April 2021, Cher talked to USA Today about what it was like meeting Kaavan and how she serenaded him with "My Way" by Frank Sinatra "really badly." But then she figured he wouldn't be able to tell a good singer or a bad one. "It was so frightening for a singer, but then I thought, 'What the hell?'" she said. "And what does Kaavan know? He hasn't gone to any concert."

She went on to say she was surprised that Kaavan continues to be such a sweet elephant. "After being brutalized, mistreated, and shackled his whole life, I didn't expect such a sweet elephant," she said. Now, Cher is working on helping other animals. She's working on rescuing an Asian elephant named Lucy from Edmonton Valley Zoo in Canada.

