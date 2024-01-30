Home > Entertainment Fans Want to Know Elijah Blue Allman's Net Worth as Cher Seeks a Conservatorship News broke that Cher was seeking a conservatorship over her son, Elijah Blue Allman, leading some to wonder what his net worth is. By Joseph Allen Jan. 30 2024, Published 10:59 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

On Jan. 29, 2024, it was reported that Cher had been denied conservatorship over her son, Elijah Blue Allman. Following the news, many naturally wanted to learn more about Elijah and Cher's relationship, and about Elijah overall.

Thanks in large part to Britney Spears and her case, many people are now inherently suspicious of conservatorships and question what they should be used for. Here's what we know about this case, in particular, and about Elijah's overall net worth.

What is Elijah Blue Allman's net worth?

In the case of Britney Spears, the conservatorship was just a way for her family to use her money and give her little power over her own life. In examining whether that's the case here, it's worth comparing Elijah's net worth, which is estimated to be roughly $10 million, with that of his mother, who has a net worth north of $350 million. She probably doesn't need to spend her time trying to steal her son's money.

Who is Elijah Blue Allman's father?

Elijah has made his money in part through inheritances from his mother, but also through his work as a musician, where he is known as P. Exeter Blue I. Elijah was Cher's son with her second husband, Gregg Allman, and it seems likely that Elijah may have inherited some money from his father in addition to whatever his mother has given him or helped him earn.

Cher's conservatorship application was denied.

Cher filed for conservatorship over Elijah's estate in 2023 because of his substance abuse and mental health issues, according to reporting. A U.S. judge denied Cher's appeal, though, saying that Elijah had been able to prove that he remained drug-free and was able to manage his finances. Elijah reportedly had to submit to several drug tests before the hearing. He retained control of his finances after proving his sobriety.

Cher's lawyers said that they remained concerned about Elijah's overall mental health, saying that he had schizoaffective disorder and that they were working to have him diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Cher initially filed the appeal because she claimed that she was worried that Elijah wouldn't be alive within a year if he maintained control of his own finances.