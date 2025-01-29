Cher Lloyd Started Dating Her Now-Husband Craig Monk When She Was Just 17 Years Old Cher and her husband share two daughters, Delilah-Rae and Eliza Violet. By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 29 2025, 3:35 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@craigmonkk

Singer Cher Lloyd may not have won The X Factor in 2010, but she's definitely winning in life. She kept making music, collaborating with Demi Lovato on "Really Don’t Care" and even singing alongside Taylor Swift. Between 2016 and 2019, she released several songs before taking a long hiatus — only to make her comeback in 2025 with her new single, "Head Down."

While her music career has had its ups and downs (what artist hasn't?), one constant in her life has been her relationship with husband Craig Monk. The two got engaged in January 2012 and tied the knot in 2013. Here’s everything to know about Cher’s married life and her kids.

Cher Lloyd has been married to hairstylist Craig Monk for over a decade.

Cher reportedly met her now-husband, Craig Monk — a hairstylist — when she went in for hair extensions. The two began dating in 2011 when Cher was just 17 years old. A year later, they got engaged, and in 2013, they tied the knot in a private ceremony.

Although Craig isn’t very active on social media these days, he used to share memorable moments with Cher on Instagram. In July 2012, he posted a photo of her before she performed "Want U Back" on America’s Got Talent, captioning it, "My girl before her amazing AGT performance!"

Cher Lloyd and Craig Monk welcomed two kids over the course of their marriage.

After spending time enjoying married life, Cher and Craig welcomed their first child, Delilah-Rae, in May 2018. Craig made sure to celebrate Cher’s first Mother’s Day on Instagram in 2019. By September 2023, they became parents again, welcoming their second daughter, Eliza Violet. Recently, Cher admitted on Paul Brunson's We Need to Talk podcast that she struggled with postnatal depression. Fortunately, she seems to have overcome it and is now focused on her music career once again.

Cher claimed she was once encouraged by a record label to engage in a fake relationship.

Cher has never been one to shy away from sharing the realities of the music industry, from her fallout with Simon Cowell to some of the more bizarre demands.

In a 2020 interview with The Sun, she revealed a label once pressured her to fake a romance to boost her career — while she was still married! "They gave me a few suggestions but it was just a crazy thing to ask," adding, "Sadly it still happens. That’s still happening in this day and age — that it’s still OK to try to make a young girl do something like that to boost a career."