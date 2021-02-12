Chick Corea Was an Iconic Figure Amongst Scientologists Prior to His Death

In the wake of famed jazz musician Chick Corea's untimely death, the conversation into his many accolades and attributes throughout life has come more into focus as a variety of individuals close to him, as well as fans, mourn the loss of the artist.

One of the biggest attributes of Chick's career, however, was his religious affiliation. A fervent supporter of Scientology, Chick rose through the ranks of the organization and became one of its most vital and famous members throughout his time involved in it.

So, how deep was Chick actually into Scientology, what effects did it have on his life, and conversely, he on its existence? Here's a breakdown of the legendary musician's involvement with the church.