TikTok's Viral Chicken Cobbler Recipe Is Super Easy to Make! Here's a Step-by-Step Guide TikTok chicken cobbler: With just a few ingredients and simple steps, you can make TikToker Matthew Bounds' (@Yourbarefootneighbor) homestyle dish. By Elizabeth Randolph May 10 2023, Published 11:40 a.m. ET

Since TikTok’s popularity grew in 2020, many users have used it to show off their talents. Nearly every genre of skill is accepted on the “clock app,” from fashion to beauty to DIY. And more recently, aspiring and professional chefs used their online presence to show off what they can do in the kitchen.

As any frequent TikTok user knows, only some recipes are a winner. However, some of them probably shouldn’t be consumed by anyone. However, with every insane viral concoction comes a TikTok masterpiece that looks delicious, like the chicken cobbler recipe that’s been making waves online. Chicken cobbler is a modern take on chicken pot pie and includes a chain restaurant fave. If you’ve ever wondered how to make the recipe at home, we’ve got the details below!

The viral chicken cobbler on TikTok can be achieved with a small list of ingredients.

While the term “cobbler” in the culinary world is typically associated with something sweet, TikToker Matthew Bounds (@yourbarefootneighbor) introduced his followers to a savory cobbler that they couldn’t resist.

The chicken cobbler has many aspects that remind folks of the homestyle cooking they likely had at some point in their lives. And thankfully, anyone can achieve the recipe with less than ten ingredients, and it seemingly doesn’t involve a massive cleanup at the end. Count us in!

In May 2023, Matthew posted how to make chicken cobbler. He shared the steps to make the recipe, which includes the following: One rotisserie chicken, shredded

12-ounce bag of frozen peas and carrots (or your choice of vegetable)

2 cups Red Lobster Cheddar Bay biscuit mix

2 cups milk

2 cups chicken stock

10.5-ounce can cream of chicken soup

1 stick butter

Once you have your recipes in place, Matthew said in his video to melt the stick of butter at the bottom of a 9-by-13 glass pan as the oven preheats to 350 degrees. While the butter is melting, mix the biscuit batter, a seasoning packet that comes with the box, and any other seasoning you prefer.

After creating the batter, Matthew put the chicken and frozen vegetables in the cobbler and added the mix. He then begged his followers: “Don’t mix this s-t up.” Instead, leave the cobbler alone and allow it to become an oven. The TikToker added chicken stock and Campbell’s cream of chicken soup with herbs to finish the cobbler. The final step is to keep the unmixed cobbler in the oven for 45 minutes. To avoid a watery consistency, once the cobbler is out of the oven, let it sit for 15 more minutes, and voila! You have a thick, delicious cobbler to enjoy!

Who is Matthew Bounds? His chicken cobbler recipe has over 34 million views.

Matthew’s chicken cobbler recipe was a hit when he released it on TikTok. He told his followers in his tutorial that the recipe had reached 34 million views and has continued growing ever since. Despite his recent fame, Matthew isn’t new to cooking. The influencer has over 640,000 followers on TikTok. He posts many other delicious recipes on his platform, such as his knockoff shrimp, five-ingredient chicken and rice, and a super easy lasagna for those in a time management crunch.

Matthew is a member of the LGBTQ+ community and often advocates for the community on his social media channels. He also has a knack for style, as he enjoys flaunting his rainbow-colored nails in his videos.

Matthew has gained a significant following. In 2023, he launched a cookbook called Come Fix You A Plate. It includes many of Matthew’s viral recipes, including the chicken cobbler. In the book description, Matthew said he created the piece to make cooking simple and fun for cooks worldwide.