TikToker Slammed for Shaming Woman's Boyfriend Who Couldn't Afford Valentine's Day Meal

Chain restaurants like Chili's aren't really known for offering up Michelin star level experiences, but relatively affordably priced food paired with a dine-in experience some 281 million customers annually enjoy.

Sure, the fare you're getting at Chili's is usually the same stuff you'd find at a Restaurant Depot prepared in the restaurant's signature style and plated for a sit-down dining experience, but, like many chains, customers can usually rely on their experience from location to location to remain consistent.

And if you're earning a lot of money and enjoy eating out, you'll probably view grabbing a bite to eat at Chili's as a relatively low-cost experience, especially compared to other big-name restaurants that offer pricey menu options. For some, going out to Chili's requires them to budget themselves appropriately, which many people think was lost on TikToker @4evableeda.

In the clip, the man sits, wearing a black turtleneck with a gold chain placed on top of it, similar to this viral throwback photograph of The Rock as he speaks into the camera. He says, "We in Chili's, me and my crew, and then on side of me, she wanted to order something her man said you can't get that I don't have enough money for that."

Source: TikTok | @4evableeda

He continues, "Ain't no motherf***ing way ain't no way. My husband will take me to Chili's and I can't get what the f*** I want this ain't even Ruth Chris this Chili's everything is eighteen dollars and under. So I'm mad with him. I'm definitely mad with him. To treat that woman like that she need to run."

He caps off his video by suggesting the woman no longer be with the man because of his inability to buy her whatever she wants off of the Chili's menu.

A number of commenters expressed their disappointment in the TikToker's video stating that it was wrong of him to shame someone for wanting to go out to eat at a place even if there were some menu items that they couldn't afford.

Others seemed to suggest he was entitled and mean for stating what he said as loudly as he did and within earshot of the couple who were seated not too far away from his own table.

One TikToker remarked that the couple seated at the bar heard what he said, stating that their body language indicated they heard everything but were probably too ashamed of their financial situation to speak up.

"Omg look at the body language they completely heard him I’m in tears right now unbelievably cruel" "This video brought tears to my eyes. How can you berate someone like this for not being able to afford a meal? God, please help them!"

