Distractify
Home > Viral News > Trending
Chipotle Customer Helps on Register
Source: Getty

Chipotle Customer Starts Working the Register to Help Out Busy Restaurant in Viral TikTok

Mustafa Gatollari - Author
By

Sep. 7 2022, Published 12:57 p.m. ET

TikToker @brown_eyed_girl95, who goes by Nikki on the platform, went viral after posting footage of her friend hopping behind the register of a busy Chipotle restaurant in an attempt to get their food more quickly and help out overwhelmed employees in the process.

Article continues below advertisement

The food service industry has taken a particularly hard hit with staffing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many restaurants have reported difficulties in keeping locations staffed with adequate numbers of personnel in order to meet customer demand, and it appears that this is a trend that will continue well into 2023.

It's unclear as to whether or not this particular Chipotle location was understaffed at the moment the TikTok was posted. Nikki wrote in a text overlay of the now viral TikTok clip: "when you dare your coworker to go try to cash people out at Chipotle because it is busy and you want food"

Article continues below advertisement
Source: TikTok | @brown_eyed_girl95

In the second part of the 11-second clip the TikToker writes: "In full uniform from OUR job. nobody said nothing" then capped off the comment with three laugh emojis.

Other users on the popular social media platform had several questions about the industrious nature of the TikToker's friend.

Article continues below advertisement
chipotle customer helps on register
Source: TikTok | @brown_eyed_girl95

A user by the name of Allie VanWetter asked: "Did any of the workers say anything? because I swear I could work any pos and have tempted to do this so much"

Article continues below advertisement
chipotle customer helps on register
Source: TikTok | @brown_eyed_girl95

Nikki responded, "no everyone was just looking confused but went with it she just took a couple people & walked away. same I have worked so many places I could do it"

Article continues below advertisement
chipotle customer helps on register
Source: TikTok | @brown_eyed_girl95

The two TikTok users agreed that working POS (point of sales) systems were generally straightforward affairs and they felt that anyone who worked a cash register in the past could've figured it out. In additional responses to other users, Nikki stated that the two of them "left SHORTLY after that" adding that staff was either "oblivious" to what was going on or they just went with it.

Article continues below advertisement
chipotle customer helps on register
Source: TikTok | @brown_eyed_girl95

Another TikToker said that at Chipotle locations, employees are expected to swipe their individual cards at the POS systems making it difficult for someone to not eventually notice that someone else had been on the register. However, Nikki stated that even if this was the case, employees at the location probably didn't care.

Article continues below advertisement
chipotle customer helps on register
Source: TikTok | @brown_eyed_girl95

"I'm sure they did but they left their card at the register she worked at a Chipotle a while ago so she knows the system. but people just didn't care."

Article continues below advertisement
chipotle customer helps on register
Source: TikTok | @brown_eyed_girl95

Other TikTok users highlighted the repetitive nature of customer service jobs, stating that they didn't blame the food service workers for not noticing that someone else from another job hopped in behind the register to help out: "costumer service jobs like being a robot same thing over and over and nobody has no clue what is going on around them it's said I give a lot of credit"

Article continues below advertisement
chipotle customer helps on register
Source: TikTok | @brown_eyed_girl95

Others said that they hope the TikTokers "at least cashed in that employee meal."

What do you think? Was it uncool of Nikki's friend to go behind the register like that? Or have you been in a restaurant with staff that's clearly overwhelmed by a large customer demand and wished you could've helped out?

Advertisement
More from Distractify

TikToker Under Fire for Criticizing People Who Are In Bed During the Day

Subway Employees Find Perfect Way to Deal with Rude Karen in Viral TikTok

17-Year-Old Quits Dunkin’ Donuts After Being Forced to Close Store by Herself in Viral TikTok

Latest Trending News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.