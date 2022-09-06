Subway Employees Find Perfect Way to Deal with Rude Karen in Viral TikTok

Just recently there was a man who held a drive-thru "hostage" by refusing to leave until he was issued a refund. Many customer service de-escalation techniques focus on offering empathetic responses to patrons in order to get their minds off of the problem and focused on a solution instead.

It's unknown whether or not the Subway employee in this viral TikTok tried that, but they did seem to find an effective way of getting a customer who "disrespect[ed]" them out of their store: by ignoring them.