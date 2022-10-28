Everything You Need to Know About Chloe Trautman’s Marriage to Chris Long

After debuting their relationship on Instagram in May 2021, Chloe and Chris were engaged six months later. Chris popped the question while the two were on an eight-mile hike in Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah.

"Yesterday I said YES to my soulmate in Fairyland," Chloe wrote in her Instagram post announcing the news. "We both kind of blacked out and I remember breaking down in tears and saying how crazy this is!” she continued. “He asked me to marry him and I said YES.”