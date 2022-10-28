We Found the Instagrams of the Cast of 'Siesta Key: Miami Moves,' So You Don’t Have To
As Will Smith likes to say (...or sing), "Welcome to Miami, Bienvenidos a Miami"!
The fifth season of Siesta Key is taking Juliette and her friends from the pristine beaches of Sarasota to the club vibes of Miami in Siesta Key: Miami Moves!
As the crew makes the 3-hour-and-30-minute drive across the state (this is actually how long it takes, we looked it up), we decided to grab their Instagram handles for those of you who want to keep up with their favorite Floridians.
Juliette Porter
Juliette (@julietteporter, 811k followers) has definitely been our leading lady these past couple of seasons and she's making the move to Miami to expand her own swimsuit line, JMP The Label. She's currently dating Clark Drum.
Chloe Long
Chloe (@chloe.long, 468k followers) recently got married to the love of her life, Chris Long. She also has her own spiritual coaching business, Concept by Chloe, as well as her own skincare brand, Emerald Ray Botanicals.
Madisson Hausburg
Madisson (@madissonhaus, 654k followers) has been married for just over a year to husband Ish Soto and the couple are still very much healing from the loss of their son, Elliot. Madisson is working on a children's book to honor his memory.
Brandon Gomes
Brandon (@_brandongomnes, 291k followers) has an adorable son, Quincy. He's moving to Miami with the hopes of moving his music career forward. On top of being an artist, he's also the CEO of SiestaG, an organic hemp company.
Amanda Miller
Amanda (@amanda_marie_miller, 430k followers) recently graduated with a BFA in Branded Entertainment Film from Ringling College of Art and Design. You can follow her film projects here.
Cara Geswelli
Cara (@carageswelli, 296k followers) is a woman of many talents! She's a nurse and also has her own jewelry line, The Same Circle. She's currently dating Micheal Wheary and has been for over two years.
Sam Logan
Sam (@sam_jlo, 315k followers) is our resident billionaire. He's the owner of Kuma Cannabis as well as Concierge Automotive Services. He currently seems to be in somewhat of a love triangle with Meghan Bischoff and his roommate/bestie, Jordana.
Jordana Barnes
Jordana (@jordanalexus, 117k followers) moves to Miami when Sam asks her to move with him. She's a really talented artist and showcases a lot of her work on her Instagram page. She also seems to be struggling with her feelings for Sam, which appear to be more than just platonic.
Make sure to check out Season 5 of Siesta Key: Miami Moves on Thursdays at 8 p.m. E.T. on MTV.